Indian audience seems to have moved over The Ramayana: Part 1, as Avengers: Doomsday is seeing a strong response from the moviegoers even before its release. As per the latest reports, the tentpole has already sold around 9.42 lakh tickets (8.19 lakh tickets without block booking) collecting Rs 59.72 crore (Rs 51.66 crore without block booking) across 8104 shows, out of which 303 are already houseful, as per Sacnilk. There are still 22 days for the film's release.
The numbers obviously have drawn comparisons with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, which recorded INR 35.11 crore in advance bookings for its 7th day in theatres. However, the two figures are collections over different periods and may not be treated as direct comparison of their total advance sales.
While Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, has touched the INR 50 crore mark 22 days before its release, Ramayana: Part 1 crossed it only during a week before its theatrical debut.
Avengers: Doomsday's advance bookings opened in India on November 17, almost a month before its scheduled December 17 release. The English version is leading the demand, contributing almost INR 48.42 crore to the total. While the Hindi version has collected INR 7.37 crore, the Tamil version has also recorded bookings.
The difference in advance booking collections is not just the number of people buying tickets; it is also the ticket prices and cinema formats that affect how much a film earns before release.
Avengers: Doomsday is seeing strong demand for English-language screenings and premium formats such as IMAX, despite. Some premium cinema tickets have been priced much higher than regular tickets, helping the film collect a large amount even with fewer tickets sold.
Dune: Part Three enjoys a massive advantage, thanks to its dominance over the premium format of IMAX, which has contributed almost 90% of its pre-sales in India so far. Earlier this year, Warner Bros had entered a deal with IMAX, reserving most of its cinemas for Dune: Part Three in December, forcing Marvel to come up with its own gimmick of a special format, Infinity Vision.
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