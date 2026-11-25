Indian audience seems to have moved over The Ramayana: Part 1, as Avengers: Doomsday is seeing a strong response from the moviegoers even before its release. As per the latest reports, the tentpole has already sold around 9.42 lakh tickets (8.19 lakh tickets without block booking) collecting Rs 59.72 crore (Rs 51.66 crore without block booking) across 8104 shows, out of which 303 are already houseful, as per Sacnilk. There are still 22 days for the film's release.

By how much did Avengers: Doomsday beat Ramayana: Part 1?

The numbers obviously have drawn comparisons with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, which recorded INR 35.11 crore in advance bookings for its 7th day in theatres. However, the two figures are collections over different periods and may not be treated as direct comparison of their total advance sales.

While Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, has touched the INR 50 crore mark 22 days before its release, Ramayana: Part 1 crossed it only during a week before its theatrical debut.