Veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao passes away at 94

Indian cinema has lost one of its most inventive minds. Veteran filmmaker, screenwriter and composer Singeetam Srinivasa Rao died on Saturday at 94. Family sources said he passed away in Chennai on October 3 due to age-related ailments. Tributes have poured in from across the film industry and politics, including a heartfelt post from actor Jr NTR.

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao: a career built on experimentation

Born on 21 September 1931, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao began as an assistant to the esteemed director K. V. Reddy, working on classics such as Mayabazar. He moved into direction in 1972 with the offbeat Telugu film Neethi Nijayithi.

Over the following decades he became known for refusing to stay in one lane. He directed more than 60 films across comedy, science fiction, fantasy and drama. His 1987 black comedy Pushpaka Vimana, starring Kamal Haasan, is among his best-remembered works. Aditya 369, a time-travel adventure, and Mayuri also remain landmarks of his career. In 2011, the Film Federation of India honoured him with a Life Achievement Award.

Jr NTR pays an emotional tribute

Taking to X, Jr NTR described the news as deeply heartbreaking. He called the director a visionary who thought far ahead of his time, whose films still feel fresh as generations change. He closed with condolences to the family and an "Om Shanti" in Telugu.