Chris Hemsworth rumoured to voice Optimus Prime following Peter Cullen’s passing

Chris is no stranger to the franchise. He successfully voiced Orion Pax, the youthful version of Optimus Prime, in the 2024 animated feature Transformers One. Filmmakers specifically sought a younger-sounding performance that captured spontaneity and youthful energy. Fans are now wondering if the 43-year-old star can successfully make the jump to the battle-hardened Autobot commander in the live-action universe.

Supporters have been quick to praise his previous effort. "He honestly did very well in Transformers One so hell yeah," commented one enthusiastic viewer. Another fan echoed this sentiment by stating he was "great in Transformers One" and noted they would much prefer a new human voice performance over artificially recreating Peter's iconic gravelly baritone using AI technology.

Although we await an official announcement, the prospect of Chris taking the mantle has energised the fanbase. As discussions continue across social media, it is clear that whoever takes on the responsibility must deliver a performance that honours a profound cinematic legacy.