Chris Hemsworth rumoured to voice Optimus Prime following Peter Cullen’s passing

Following the heartbreaking death of legendary voice actor Peter Cullen at 85 this past August, the internet is buzzing with casting speculation regarding the future of the Transformers franchise. A recent unverified post on X suggested that Australian actor Chris Hemsworth could be stepping in to voice Autobot leader Optimus Prime in the upcoming eighth live-action film.
While there is no official confirmation, passionate fans are already debating whether Chris is the right man to succeed Peter. Taking over the beloved character means filling a "MASSIVE pair of shoes", as one dedicated fan pointed out online. However, many viewers are throwing their support behind the Hollywood heavyweight, drawing confidence from his recent vocal performance as a younger Autobot.
Chris is no stranger to the franchise. He successfully voiced Orion Pax, the youthful version of Optimus Prime, in the 2024 animated feature Transformers One. Filmmakers specifically sought a younger-sounding performance that captured spontaneity and youthful energy. Fans are now wondering if the 43-year-old star can successfully make the jump to the battle-hardened Autobot commander in the live-action universe.
Supporters have been quick to praise his previous effort. "He honestly did very well in Transformers One so hell yeah," commented one enthusiastic viewer. Another fan echoed this sentiment by stating he was "great in Transformers One" and noted they would much prefer a new human voice performance over artificially recreating Peter's iconic gravelly baritone using AI technology.
Although we await an official announcement, the prospect of Chris taking the mantle has energised the fanbase. As discussions continue across social media, it is clear that whoever takes on the responsibility must deliver a performance that honours a profound cinematic legacy.