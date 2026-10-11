Godzilla Minus Zero trailer teases King Ghidorah’s return ahead of November release

With the November 6 premiere approaching, the production team seems intent on reserving Ghidorah’s complete redesign for the big screen. The creature’s new look, reimagined for the Godzilla Minus universe, is expected to become clearer when the film reaches theatres.

The New York Comic Con presentation also offered a closer look at the creative work behind the sequel. Producer Kazuaki Kishida joined visual effects artist and compositor Tatsuji Nojima, sound designer and Foley artist Natsuko Inoue, and production and post-production sound mixer Hisafumi Takeuchi for a discussion about the film’s development and production.

Nojima also reflected on his journey from working on Godzilla Minus One as a personal passion project to becoming part of an Oscar-winning visual effects team. His contributions to the 2023 film helped him become the first Gen Z winner in the Academy Awards’ visual effects category, after director Takashi Yamazaki recognised his talent.

Kishida joked, "I don't know if I'd have a job right now" if not for the 25-year-old VFX artist's work, but Nojima isn't the only younger member of the crew.

"There are even younger team members on the Godzilla Minus Zero team – 22, 23," Kishida said via translator. "They're talented enough to be given an entire cut or a scene to manage on their own. Director Yamazaki really likes working with young talent. I think he's very open-minded, and he absorbs whatever fresh takes or new ways younger artists are approaching different problems, and how they're solving it. There isn't really an age hierarchy in his organization. Everyone works very collaboratively, and I think it's a very good environment for young artists to try and flex what they have."