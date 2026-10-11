Godzilla Minus Zero trailer teases King Ghidorah’s return ahead of November release

Toho has unveiled a fresh trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero, offering another glimpse of the destruction to come as King Ghidorah unleashes its gravity beams and Godzilla responds with his signature atomic breath.
The footage premiered at New York Comic Con 2026, giving fans a new look at the two iconic monsters ahead of the film’s theatrical debut. However, Toho is still keeping Ghidorah’s updated appearance under wraps. Despite withholding the creature’s full reveal, the latest one-minute preview delivers several new sequences featuring the formidable adversary.
The sequel also raises a question about Noriko Oishi, played by Minami Hamabe, and how she managed to survive Godzilla’s initial assault. Its second full-length trailer hints that audiences may finally learn more about her survival, while showcasing Ghidorah wreaking havoc across the skies. With the monster targeting airborne structures and leaving destruction in its wake, the returning human characters appear to be preparing for a desperate counterattack.
With the November 6 premiere approaching, the production team seems intent on reserving Ghidorah’s complete redesign for the big screen. The creature’s new look, reimagined for the Godzilla Minus universe, is expected to become clearer when the film reaches theatres.
The New York Comic Con presentation also offered a closer look at the creative work behind the sequel. Producer Kazuaki Kishida joined visual effects artist and compositor Tatsuji Nojima, sound designer and Foley artist Natsuko Inoue, and production and post-production sound mixer Hisafumi Takeuchi for a discussion about the film’s development and production.
Nojima also reflected on his journey from working on Godzilla Minus One as a personal passion project to becoming part of an Oscar-winning visual effects team. His contributions to the 2023 film helped him become the first Gen Z winner in the Academy Awards’ visual effects category, after director Takashi Yamazaki recognised his talent.
Kishida joked, "I don't know if I'd have a job right now" if not for the 25-year-old VFX artist's work, but Nojima isn't the only younger member of the crew.
"There are even younger team members on the Godzilla Minus Zero team – 22, 23," Kishida said via translator. "They're talented enough to be given an entire cut or a scene to manage on their own. Director Yamazaki really likes working with young talent. I think he's very open-minded, and he absorbs whatever fresh takes or new ways younger artists are approaching different problems, and how they're solving it. There isn't really an age hierarchy in his organization. Everyone works very collaboratively, and I think it's a very good environment for young artists to try and flex what they have."