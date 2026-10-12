Quentin Tarantino casts Sacha Baron Cohen in West End debut The Popinjay Cavalier

The play will be directed by Tarantino and marks the West End debut of Baron Cohen, creator of comic characters Borat and Ali G. “When the best director in the world calls, you don’t ask questions,” Baron Cohen said. The Popinjay Cavalier begins previews February 23 and opens March 18 at London’s Phoenix Theatre.

Tarantino, best known for films including Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Inglourious Basterds, hasn’t directed a feature film since Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, which came out in 2019.

He wrote the screenplay for a sequel, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” due for release in November. David Fincher is directing, with Brad Pitt returning in the title role of a former Hollywood stuntman.

Tarantino wrote a novelisation of Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood as well as one for the new film, which will be published December 8 by Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins.