Cinema

Quentin Tarantino casts Sacha Baron Cohen in West End debut The Popinjay Cavalier

The Oscar-winning filmmaker brings his first stage play to London’s Phoenix Theatre, featuring the Borat star in a swashbuckling 1830s comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen to make West End debut in Tarantino’s new stage comedy
Quentin Tarantino, Sacha Baron Cohen
Updated on
2 min read

The latest project from Quentin Tarantino is a swashbuckling stage comedy featuring Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen.

Sacha Baron Cohen to make West End debut in Tarantino’s new stage comedy

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sonia Friedman Productions announced Sunday that the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s first stage play, The Popinjay Cavalier, will open in London’s West End in March.

It’s set in 1830s Europe, and the producers call it “a rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen.”

Quentin Tarantino casts Sacha Baron Cohen in West End debut The Popinjay Cavalier
Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat

The play will be directed by Tarantino and marks the West End debut of Baron Cohen, creator of comic characters Borat and Ali G. “When the best director in the world calls, you don’t ask questions,” Baron Cohen said. The Popinjay Cavalier begins previews February 23 and opens March 18 at London’s Phoenix Theatre.

Tarantino, best known for films including Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Inglourious Basterds, hasn’t directed a feature film since Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, which came out in 2019.

He wrote the screenplay for a sequel, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” due for release in November. David Fincher is directing, with Brad Pitt returning in the title role of a former Hollywood stuntman.

Tarantino wrote a novelisation of Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood as well as one for the new film, which will be published December 8 by Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Sacha Baron Cohen to make West End debut in Tarantino’s new stage comedy
Five unmissable films of Hiroyuki Sanada that define his cinematic legacy
Quentin Tarantino
sacha baron cohen

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com