5 British mystery thrillers that you need to revisit soon

If you love a good mystery thriller, then here are five British movies that you need to add to your watch list. From crime drama to psychological thrillers, here’s something for everybody. So, if you are staying at home this Puja or trying to make your watch list for the winters, these are some of the movies that cannot be skipped.
What happens when you find you that your life was being lived by someone identical but not you? When businessman Harold Pelham finds himself in this situation he starts a fight to establish himself as the real version and uncover the false mask from the face of the other. Directed by Basil Dearden, it stars Roger Moore in the lead role along with Hildegard Neil, Alastair Mackenzie, and Thorley Walters. If you are in the mood for watching a film which deals with paranoia, botched up identities and sinister thriller, then this could be your weekend pick. Streaming on Netflix in some countries
What starts off as two young British women cycling around the English countryside takes a darker bend when one of them goes missing and the other has to trust her instincts to find her from a community of people she isn’t sure has gained her trust yet. Directed by Robert Fuest, this crime thriller stars Pamela Franklin, Michele Dotrice, Sandor Eles, John Nettleton and Clare Kelly in the lead roles.
A fascinating blend of British folk lore, horror, paganism and an impending mystery, The Wicker Man is many themes in one. When Sergeant Neil Howie visits a remote Scottish island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl, he is confronted with townsmen who do not seem to recall the existence of any such girl. It is only after his investigations take him deep into the philosophies and practices of paganism that he starts uncovering the truth. Directed by Robin Hardy it stars Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee, Britt Ekland, Diane Cilento and Ingrid Pitt. Available on rent on Amazon Video
A psychological thriller, The Offence takes the viewers deep inside the psyche of a Detective who has been investigating disturbing crimes for over two decades. While one finds themselves intrigued in the cat and mice chase between the detective and the suspect, very few thrillers actually focus on the impact such cases and incidents have on the investigator over the years. Directed by Sidney Lumet, it stars Sean Connery in the lead along with Trevor Howard, Vivien Merchant, Ian Bannen and Peter Bowles.
This six-part television series is a thriller which connects the murder of an environmental activist and the viewers see that how this sector is connected with politics, nuclear research and corruption, each keeping a dark secret of its own. Directed by Martin Campbell it stars Bob Peck, Joe Don Baker, Joanne Whalley, john Woodvine, Ian McNeice, and Hugh Fraser.
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