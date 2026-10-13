5 British mystery thrillers that you need to revisit soon

This six-part television series is a thriller which connects the murder of an environmental activist and the viewers see that how this sector is connected with politics, nuclear research and corruption, each keeping a dark secret of its own. Directed by Martin Campbell it stars Bob Peck, Joe Don Baker, Joanne Whalley, john Woodvine, Ian McNeice, and Hugh Fraser.

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