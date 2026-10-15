Bohurupi – The Golden Daku review: Shiboprasad Mukherjee steals the show

Sequels rarely have it easy. A first film that becomes a hit sets a bar that audiences carry into the theatre, and every performance, frame and line of the follow-up gets weighed against it. Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee have the harder task here, and with Bohurupi – The Golden Daku, which hits theatres today, they pull it off. The film returns to a world where crime and conscience keep colliding, family loyalties are stretched, and the difference between right and wrong keeps slipping out of focus. It also comes at a time when Bengali cinema has its eyes on a larger global audience.

Does Bohurupi – The Golden Daku surpass the original?

The film grips you early. The film goes on scene after scene, and the question of what happens next never lets go. By the end of the first half, you may catch yourself quietly hoping that Shiboprosad’s character Bikram Pramanik, the dacoit at the centre of the story, gets away. Against a backdrop of corrupt policemen, your sympathies shift to his side without you noticing. That is the film's biggest strength, and it comes from a sharp screenplay and Shiboprasad's performance. It is also the main reason the sequel edges past the original. You will hardly dare blink in case you miss something.