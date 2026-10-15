Ramayana trailer 2: Sharper colour grading and a roaring BGM deliver a visual treat

The first English-dubbed trailer for Ramayana was released in August and divided viewers largely over its visual treatment. Makers have now unveiled a second preview that continues to build anticipation for the upcoming epic.

Ramayana's newest trailer flaunts improved visuals and the genius of Hans Zimmer

Announcing the new trailer, the makers wrote: “Mankind's greatest story comes to life.” The film is set for an exclusive global theatrical release on November 5, with screenings planned across IMAX and other premium large-format theatres. Tickets are now on sale.

The latest trailer offers a closer look at the conflict between Ravana, a formidable force with a thirst to rule the three worlds (heaven, earth, and the netherworld), and Ram, whose resolve to confront evil would alter the course of history. Yash's screen presence as Ravana contrasts with Ram's measured yet resolute demeanour, and the sharp visuals add to the intrigue surrounding the film.

There is a noticeable shift in the quality of the VFX; the colour grading shifts away from the washed-out contrast and muddy luminance that previously drew criticism, and moves toward a cleaner, more controlled aesthetic.