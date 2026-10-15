Ramayana trailer 2: Sharper colour grading and a roaring BGM deliver a visual treat

The first English-dubbed trailer for Ramayana was released in August and divided viewers largely over its visual treatment. Makers have now unveiled a second preview that continues to build anticipation for the upcoming epic.
Announcing the new trailer, the makers wrote: “Mankind's greatest story comes to life.” The film is set for an exclusive global theatrical release on November 5, with screenings planned across IMAX and other premium large-format theatres. Tickets are now on sale.
The latest trailer offers a closer look at the conflict between Ravana, a formidable force with a thirst to rule the three worlds (heaven, earth, and the netherworld), and Ram, whose resolve to confront evil would alter the course of history. Yash's screen presence as Ravana contrasts with Ram's measured yet resolute demeanour, and the sharp visuals add to the intrigue surrounding the film.
There is a noticeable shift in the quality of the VFX; the colour grading shifts away from the washed-out contrast and muddy luminance that previously drew criticism, and moves toward a cleaner, more controlled aesthetic.
Brief glimpses of the Pushpaka Vimana, Ravana's mythical flying chariot, and Jatayu, the bird who confronts him in an attempt to rescue Sita, add to the trailer's visual scale.
One of the biggest highlights of the second trailer is definitely the background score. There's a distinct pivot toward heavier, more resonant orchestral layering; the BGM weaves traditional Indian instrumentation such as deep drums, conches, and string swells into the modern cinematic arrangements and western beats, which give the epic a more grounded, mythic resonance.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part One ranks among the year's most anticipated Indian cinematic releases.
The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Developed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the project is envisioned as a two-part epic.
Ramayana: Part One is slated for a worldwide release this year, with the second instalment scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2027. Both films will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
The epic will also be screened in IMAX. Sony Pictures will oversee international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will manage distribution across the Hindi-speaking market.
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