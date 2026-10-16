Rajkummar Rao to join Sourav Ganguly for Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata

The makers of Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story are gearing up for the film’s first major public event in Kolkata, with lead actor Rajkummar Rao set to join former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly during the city’s Durga Puja celebrations.

Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story team plans first major Kolkata appearance during Durga Puja

Scheduled for Mahashtami on Monday, the appearance will mark the first time Ganguly and Rao come together publicly since the biopic was announced. Rao will travel to Kolkata and accompany Ganguly on visits to several prominent Durga Puja pandals in South Kolkata, including neighbourhood pujas that the former cricketer has frequented since childhood to offer prayers and interact with locals. Members of the film’s crew are also expected to join them.

The event comes as the city prepares for one of its biggest annual cultural celebrations. The film’s team is looking to use the festive occasion to connect with cricket fans and cinema enthusiasts in Ganguly’s home city.