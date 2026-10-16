Rajkummar Rao to join Sourav Ganguly for Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata

The makers of Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story are gearing up for the film’s first major public event in Kolkata, with lead actor Rajkummar Rao set to join former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly during the city’s Durga Puja celebrations.
Scheduled for Mahashtami on Monday, the appearance will mark the first time Ganguly and Rao come together publicly since the biopic was announced. Rao will travel to Kolkata and accompany Ganguly on visits to several prominent Durga Puja pandals in South Kolkata, including neighbourhood pujas that the former cricketer has frequented since childhood to offer prayers and interact with locals. Members of the film’s crew are also expected to join them.
The event comes as the city prepares for one of its biggest annual cultural celebrations. The film’s team is looking to use the festive occasion to connect with cricket fans and cinema enthusiasts in Ganguly’s home city.
Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story is an upcoming biographical sports drama based on the life and career of the former Indian cricket team captain. The film is slated to release in theatres on May 14, 2027.
Alongside Rao, who plays Ganguly, the cast includes Tanya Maniktala as his wife, Dona Ganguly; Saswata Chatterjee as his father, Chandi Ganguly; and Vedant Sinha as the younger version of the cricketer.
The makers recently unveiled the film’s first-look poster. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and written by Abhay Koranne, the biopic is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films. The film is presented by T-Series and DBL.