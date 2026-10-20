Who is Clayface? Exploring Matt Hagen’s comic origins and DCU future

Before the DC Universe officially launches its new Batman, one of the Dark Knight's most iconic foes is taking centre stage. The upcoming live-action film Clayface puts the tragic villain in the spotlight under the direction of James Watkins (Speak No Evil), with a script penned by celebrated horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan (Carrie). Clayface is scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on October 23.

From Gotham rogue to solo star: Inside DC’s upcoming Clayface movie

While the original Clayface, a master of disguise named Basil Karlo, debuted in 1940, the feature film focuses on a later iteration: Matt Hagen, a mud-like shapeshifting monster with deep Hollywood ties. Here is everything you need to know about Clayface’s journey from comic book history to the screen.