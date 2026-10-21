Keanu Reeves in talks to join Don Lee in James Wan’s The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil remake

The project boasts a stacked lineup of producers, including Wan, Jason Blum, and Michael Clear for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, alongside Stallone and D. Matt Geller (Balboa Productions), Don Lee (Big Punch Global), Chris S. Lee (B&C Group), Jang Won-seok (BA Entertainment), and Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

The latest draft of the script was penned by Eric Pearson (Thunderbolts*, Fantastic Four: First Steps), building on earlier work by Shay Hatten and Oscar winner Brian Helgeland.

Reeves recently appeared in Jonah Hill’s Apple TV+ dramedy Outcome and is set to voice Shadow in Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 4, releasing in March 2027.