Keanu Reeves in talks to join Don Lee in James Wan’s The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil remake

Keanu Reeves is in negotiations to star alongside Don Lee (Ma Dong-seok) in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming reimagining of the 2019 South Korean hit The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil. Lee, who starred in the original film, is set to reprise his role.
Directed by James Wan, marking his first feature film since 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the high-octane thriller centers on an unholy alliance between a seasoned detective and a formidable mob boss, both hunting the same ruthless serial killer. Driven by conflicting motives, the duo must navigate lethal gang feuds and inevitable betrayals to claim their target.
The project boasts a stacked lineup of producers, including Wan, Jason Blum, and Michael Clear for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, alongside Stallone and D. Matt Geller (Balboa Productions), Don Lee (Big Punch Global), Chris S. Lee (B&C Group), Jang Won-seok (BA Entertainment), and Lorenzo di Bonaventura.
The latest draft of the script was penned by Eric Pearson (Thunderbolts*, Fantastic Four: First Steps), building on earlier work by Shay Hatten and Oscar winner Brian Helgeland.
Reeves recently appeared in Jonah Hill’s Apple TV+ dramedy Outcome and is set to voice Shadow in Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 4, releasing in March 2027.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels