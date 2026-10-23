Ramayana expert describes Valmiki's Ram as muscular: 'He is not chocolaty'

Ramayana scholar Ami Ganatra has discussed Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram in the upcoming film Ramayana, pointing to differences between the actor’s appearance and the physical description of the deity in the Valmiki Ramayana. Speaking on the Supertalks podcast, Ganatra acknowledged Kapoor’s efforts but said the ancient Sanskrit epic describes Lord Ram as a broad-shouldered, muscular figure with a powerful physique.

Ganatra is an author and scholar known for examining Sanskrit epics and Hindu shastras through textual research and presenting their narratives to modern audiences. During the conversation, she referred to descriptions in the Valmiki Ramayana to explain how Lord Ram’s physical attributes have been represented in traditional accounts.

Ami Ganatra on Ranbir Kapoor’s look in Ramayana

“I think Ranbir has tried his best, no doubt. But, as I keep saying, the physical description of Shri Ram in the Valmiki Ramayana is somewhat different. He is described as a powerful, muscular figure, with broad shoulders like a lion and a well-developed chest,” Ganatra said.

She also referred to the Sanskrit description of Lord Ram’s physique, including the term gudha-jatru, which refers to a well-formed chest and collarbone region. According to Ganatra, the description presents Ram as a strong and muscular figure rather than one with a softer, conventionally youthful appearance.