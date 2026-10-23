Ramayana expert describes Valmiki's Ram as muscular: 'He is not chocolaty'

Ramayana scholar Ami Ganatra has discussed Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram in the upcoming film Ramayana, pointing to differences between the actor’s appearance and the physical description of the deity in the Valmiki Ramayana. Speaking on the Supertalks podcast, Ganatra acknowledged Kapoor’s efforts but said the ancient Sanskrit epic describes Lord Ram as a broad-shouldered, muscular figure with a powerful physique.
Ganatra is an author and scholar known for examining Sanskrit epics and Hindu shastras through textual research and presenting their narratives to modern audiences. During the conversation, she referred to descriptions in the Valmiki Ramayana to explain how Lord Ram’s physical attributes have been represented in traditional accounts.
“I think Ranbir has tried his best, no doubt. But, as I keep saying, the physical description of Shri Ram in the Valmiki Ramayana is somewhat different. He is described as a powerful, muscular figure, with broad shoulders like a lion and a well-developed chest,” Ganatra said.
She also referred to the Sanskrit description of Lord Ram’s physique, including the term gudha-jatru, which refers to a well-formed chest and collarbone region. According to Ganatra, the description presents Ram as a strong and muscular figure rather than one with a softer, conventionally youthful appearance.
“He is not chocolaty. He is very macho and very muscular because he is extremely strong,” she said, explaining that the epic describes Ram’s bow as so heavy that it would be difficult for others to lift.
Ganatra also highlighted the description ajanubahu, which refers to arms extending down to the knees. She said these details form part of the physical image of Lord Ram presented in the Valmiki Ramayana.
While discussing Kapoor’s portrayal, Ganatra maintained that the actor’s effort should be acknowledged, even as she distinguished between the film’s visual interpretation and the descriptions found in the original text.
Ganatra was also asked about Arun Govil, who portrayed Lord Ram in the widely remembered television adaptation of the Ramayana. She said Govil appeared suitable for the character. Ganatra also noted that viewers familiar with the older television series may associate Govil’s smile with their established image of Lord Ram.
The conversation also touched upon Lord Ram’s age at the time of his marriage to Sita. Ganatra said that, according to her reading of the Valmiki Ramayana, Ram was approximately 15 to 16 years old when he got married.
The upcoming Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Arun Govil also appears in the film as King Dasharatha. The first instalment, Ramayana: Part 1, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.
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