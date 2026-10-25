Love Castlevania? Explore these 5 anime horror titles for halloween

If you enjoy the gothic atmosphere, violent confrontations and supernatural elements of Castlevania, Halloween is the perfect time to explore other anime titles that delve into horror. From disturbing supernatural encounters to graphic body horror, these four anime series offer different approaches to the genre.
Based on Junji Ito’s acclaimed manga, Uzumaki follows the residents of Kurouzu-cho, a town plagued by a mysterious obsession with spirals. What begins as an unusual phenomenon gradually turns into a series of disturbing events involving body horror, bizarre transformations and inexplicable deaths. Its unsettling imagery and creeping sense of dread make it a fitting choice for Halloween.
Set in the secluded village of Sotoba, Shiki follows a series of mysterious deaths that begin after a strange family moves into an abandoned mansion. As the death toll rises, a local doctor and the villagers investigate the possibility of a supernatural presence. Blending vampire lore, eerie village settings and escalating terror, the series is a strong pick for viewers seeking traditional horror this Halloween.
For viewers drawn to the vampires, bloodshed and gothic atmosphere of Castlevania, Hellsing Ultimate is a natural addition to the watchlist. The series follows the Hellsing Organisation, which battles supernatural threats with the help of Alucard, a formidable vampire. Featuring brutal confrontations, dark religious imagery and powerful supernatural beings, the anime delivers a violent take on vampire horror.
Another follows transfer student Kouichi Sakakibara, who joins a class surrounded by a disturbing mystery. His classmates appear to be hiding something, and a series of gruesome deaths begins to reveal the consequences of a long-standing curse. Blending supernatural horror, suspense and mystery, the series builds tension through eerie settings and unexpected developments.
Directed by Masaaki Yuasa, Devilman Crybaby follows Akira Fudo, who gains demonic powers while retaining his human heart. As demons begin to emerge and fear spreads throughout society, Akira becomes entangled in a violent struggle involving humanity, identity and survival. Its graphic imagery, apocalyptic atmosphere and exploration of human cruelty make it a dark choice for viewers seeking horror beyond traditional supernatural scares.
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