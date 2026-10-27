Randeep Hooda makes a shocking revelation about working with John Cena

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is back with an interesting peek into his Hollywood venture. He has been talking about his experiences on set while shooting Matchbox: The Movie, where he gets to share the screen with John Cena. It has been a rewarding experience for him, getting back with Sam Hargrave, the director, and also meeting some old friends from Extraction. Randeep Hooda also appreciated the acting skills of John Cena.

Randeep Hooda posts some BTS pictures of his experience while shooting Matchbox: The Movie

Randeep Hooda took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a bunch of photos taken when he was filming Matchbox: The Movie. One of the most notable things was that one of the photos included John Cena. His post offered a peek into the friendships and camaraderie behind the scenes of the international project.