Cinema

Randeep Hooda makes a shocking revelation about working with John Cena

Randeep Hooda opens up about working with John Cena in Matchbox: The Movie, reuniting with Extraction director Sam Hargrave and making new memories on a Hollywood film set
Randeep Hooda opens up about his experience working with John Cena in Matchbox: The Movie
Randeep Hooda reacts about John Cena’s acting talent
Updated on
2 min read

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is back with an interesting peek into his Hollywood venture. He has been talking about his experiences on set while shooting Matchbox: The Movie, where he gets to share the screen with John Cena. It has been a rewarding experience for him, getting back with Sam Hargrave, the director, and also meeting some old friends from Extraction. Randeep Hooda also appreciated the acting skills of John Cena.

Randeep Hooda posts some BTS pictures of his experience while shooting Matchbox: The Movie

Randeep Hooda took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a bunch of photos taken when he was filming Matchbox: The Movie. One of the most notable things was that one of the photos included John Cena. His post offered a peek into the friendships and camaraderie behind the scenes of the international project.

He captioned it, " Matchbox was a great excuse to catch up and hang out with my friends from the Extraction team and just make new memories .. and we got to play together a little all over again .. play it again Sam 🤗👊🏽🙏🥂." Reacting to the carousel, Dhurandhar actor Arjun Rampal said, "Can’t get over that Cutie pie baby of urs. God bless ❤️"

Randeep Hooda plays the role of Mustafa in this action-comedy film. The director of this movie is Sam Hargrave, whose notable works include Extraction 2 and Avengers: Endgame.

Sam Hargrave directed this movie
Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth in Extraction

While Jules Daly acts as the producer of the show, its executive producers include Patrick Newall and Elizabeth Bassin. The executive producers from Mattel Films are Don Granger and Robbie Brenner. The actors include Hollywood celebrities Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, and John Cena.

The Matchbox brand dates back to 1953
Mattel Matchbox toys

Influenced by Mattel's famous Matchbox toy cars, the film involves a set of childhood friends who come together to prevent a global catastrophe and rediscover their connection. The history of the Matchbox toys begins way back in 1953, when Jack Odell designed a toy that was small enough to fit into a matchbox.

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