Why you should watch Hand of God on OTT

What happens when a judge begins to believe that God is guiding him towards justice? Amazon Studios' Hand of God has come up with a story around this complicated question, bringing together crime, religion and a man's increasingly blurred sense of right and wrong.

When a judge plays God: Inside the troubled world of Hand of God and why it must be on your watchlist

Hand of God, created by Ben Watkins, revolves around a powerful judge whose life begins to unravel after his son falls into a coma following a traumatic incident. When he starts hearing what he believes is the voice of God, he becomes convinced that he has been chosen to deliver justice to those responsible for his family's suffering. But soon the story takes a darker turn.

In this series Ron Perlman known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy and Hellboy plays the character of Judge Pernell Harris. He is the main driver of the show and is neither an uncomplicated hero nor a straightforward villain which makes the storyline even more complex.