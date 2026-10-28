Why you should watch Hand of God on OTT

What happens when a judge begins to believe that God is guiding him towards justice? Amazon Studios' Hand of God has come up with a story around this complicated question, bringing together crime, religion and a man's increasingly blurred sense of right and wrong.
Hand of God, created by Ben Watkins, revolves around a powerful judge whose life begins to unravel after his son falls into a coma following a traumatic incident. When he starts hearing what he believes is the voice of God, he becomes convinced that he has been chosen to deliver justice to those responsible for his family's suffering. But soon the story takes a darker turn.
In this series Ron Perlman known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy and Hellboy plays the character of Judge Pernell Harris. He is the main driver of the show and is neither an uncomplicated hero nor a straightforward villain which makes the storyline even more complex.
The story does not shy away from hovering over sensitive subjects. From sexual violence through a sensitive lens to religious disagreements through subtle notations, each controversial scene is said to live up to the expectation of the viewers. It also delves complicated topics like mental illness , homegrown terrorism, racism, sexism, political injustice, murder, rape, suicide, and more.
The series features a stellar cast including Dana Delany as Crystal Harris and Alona Tal as Jocelyn Harris. Their characters add incredible layers to a story already dealing with grief, belief and difficult personal choices.
At the end of the day, Hand of God is for viewers who enjoy dramas that explore the grey areas of human behaviour without censoring out the needful. It’s a mix of crime, spirituality and moral conflict which makes it more than a conventional story about a judge seeking justice. At its heart, the series asks whether believing you are doing God's work makes your actions any less questionable or is it all fair. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
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