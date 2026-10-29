Shah Rukh Khan’s King to feature star-studded song inspired by Om Shanti Om

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King is reportedly set to feature a star-studded introductory song inspired by “Deewangi Deewangi” from his 2007 film Om Shanti Om. The sequence is expected to bring together multiple actors in a large-scale musical number, with Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arshad Warsi among those filming their portions. Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant is overseeing the sequence, according to reports published on October 28, 2026.
Preparations for the introductory song reportedly began on October 26, with an elaborate set being arranged for the shoot. The sequence is expected to follow a format similar to “Deewangi Deewangi”, which brought together several Bollywood actors in a single song in Om Shanti Om.
The 2007 track, directed by Farah Khan, featured more than 30 actors making special appearances alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Its ensemble included stars from different generations of Hindi cinema, making it one of the film’s prominent musical sequences.
The complete list of actors expected to appear in King’s introductory number has not been officially announced. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reported participation adds to the film’s expanding ensemble, while Arshad Warsi is also said to be shooting his portion. The makers have yet to release details about the song’s music, title or final choreography.
Apart from the introductory number, King will also feature a separate song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. According to reports, the track has already been filmed outside India and is different from the ensemble sequence currently being shot. Deepika may return to film an introductory portion for the new song, although her participation in that sequence has not been confirmed.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and Arshad Warsi, among others. The film marks another collaboration between Khan and Anand following Pathaan (2023).
King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. The reported ensemble song adds another element to the film’s promotional build-up, although further details about its performers and presentation remain unconfirmed by the makers.
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