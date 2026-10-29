Shah Rukh Khan’s King to feature star-studded song inspired by Om Shanti Om

The 2007 track, directed by Farah Khan, featured more than 30 actors making special appearances alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Its ensemble included stars from different generations of Hindi cinema, making it one of the film’s prominent musical sequences.

The complete list of actors expected to appear in King’s introductory number has not been officially announced. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reported participation adds to the film’s expanding ensemble, while Arshad Warsi is also said to be shooting his portion. The makers have yet to release details about the song’s music, title or final choreography.

Apart from the introductory number, King will also feature a separate song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. According to reports, the track has already been filmed outside India and is different from the ensemble sequence currently being shot. Deepika may return to film an introductory portion for the new song, although her participation in that sequence has not been confirmed.