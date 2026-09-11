Mohit Malik embraces a new role in Mirzapur

A

I think television has given me a lot. My priority since day one in television was to learn and practice the craft. I would perform five scenes in a day and come back home. Whenever I had time, I would, and still do, attend acting workshops. Television has given me the chance to practice my craft every day. My goal was always to work in films, and television was a stepping stone for me. I’ve done some of the best roles there and have a huge fan following from my TV audience, so it’s always remained close to my heart.

Mirzapur is out in theatres.