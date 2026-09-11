Mohit Malik embraces a new role in Mirzapur
Stepping into one of India’s most popular franchises, Mohit Malik takes on the role of Birju Lohar in Mirzapur: The Movie. Best known for his television roles in Doli Armaano Ki, Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala and more, the actor spoke to Indulge about entering the gritty world of Mirzapur and the craft of embodying a role.
Excerpts:
Tell us about your initial reaction to being cast as Birju Lohar in Mirzapur, and what drew you to the script and character ?
I was elated when I was cast. The director, Gurmmeet Singh, had told me three months ahead that he wanted to test me when he was writing the character. That’s when I told him that I wanted to grow out my beard and achieve a different look. I had a strong desire to be a part of the Mirzapur ecosystem because it has the best actors in the industry. I was also drawn to the script and Birju’s arc. He’s never been seen in the series. You come to know who he actually is once you see the film. He’s one of the most intense characters I’ve ever played because of his immensely traumatic backstory, which is also what drew me to the role.
What were some of the toughest aspects of preparing for a character like Birju?
If you have to build a character, you have to work on every aspect —physically and emotionally. Physically, I wanted to work on the character’s body: bulky shoulders and a strong body because he is a Lohar — a blacksmith. However, being mentally and emotionally prepared is the toughest job. I feel that’s where the real work comes in. I tried my best to make sure the character is not just cerebral but more visceral.
What excites you the most about being part of a project as widely followed as Mirzapur?
Working with amazing actors. I was excited to work with them and to learn from them. I’m a learner and want to keep learning. I’m a student of art. Mirzapur also has a great fan following in India and the world, and to be a part of such a brand is a dream come true.
Having started your career in television, what’s something you learned there that has helped you navigate the broader entertainment industry with greater ease?
I think television has given me a lot. My priority since day one in television was to learn and practice the craft. I would perform five scenes in a day and come back home. Whenever I had time, I would, and still do, attend acting workshops. Television has given me the chance to practice my craft every day. My goal was always to work in films, and television was a stepping stone for me. I’ve done some of the best roles there and have a huge fan following from my TV audience, so it’s always remained close to my heart.
Mirzapur is out in theatres.