Marathi film Gondhal to represent India at Oscars 2027: What is the folk thriller about?

Marathi thriller Gondhal has been chosen as India’s official submission for the 99th Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on Friday. The Santosh Davakhar directorial will compete for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film emerged as the jury’s selection from a field of 33 submissions, including the Hindi-language titles Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Haq, 120 Bahadur, Border 2 and Hanuman Ansh. The shortlist also featured films from Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam and Nagamese cinema, alongside a silent film.

Marathi thriller Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Peddi, Ikkis to become India’s Oscar entry

Davakhar, who will take Gondhal to the Academy Awards, was previously recognised with the Silver Peacock Award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2025.