Prosenjit Chatterjee and Riddhi Sen on their film Daktar Kaku and more

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Prosenjit: For me, it was straightforward. I heard the script before the pandemic, and we had planned everything, but COVID hit. We finally shot it once things reopened. Actually, I go through a tough process before saying yes to a project now—there isn’t a lot left for me to experiment with or explore. I’ve simplified my criteria: I do two to three films a year. One is a high-profile project, like a Kakababu film, where we aim for a major box-office success. The other one or two are passion projects that resonate with me. Even if those don’t smash box-office records, I make sure the producer doesn’t lose money.

When this script came along, I realised I hadn’t played a character quite like this, yet the persona felt deeply familiar. He reminded me of our family physician—the doctor who treated my grandfather, my mother, and eventually us, and who remains our 'Partha Mama’ to this day. It’s the same dynamic as Dr Sil, my son Mishuk’s ‘Doctor Uncle’.

While Daktar Kaku is a commercial film, it carries a strong social message. I admire how Pavel writes—his storytelling is nuanced yet subtle. The character, the overall script, and the realistic father-son conflict really appealed to me.

Riddhi: I’ve always enjoyed Pavel’s work—Babar Naam Gandhiji is one of my personal favourites. What sets him apart is his ability to deliver important life lessons effortlessly within a mainstream film, without ever feeling preachy or heavy-handed. That is not easy to pull off.

The story also closely mirrors the environment I grew up in. It reminded me of our family doctor, Ranjan Jethu, who was our true ‘Daktar Kaku.’ I witnessed firsthand the bond he built with his patients—a connection that went far beyond a standard professional relationship. They embody the true essence of doctors and how their profession goes beyond being merely a livelihood.