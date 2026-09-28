4 ways Ranbir Kapoor could surprise fans in Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into Lord Ram for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has already generated massive buzz, with the trailer drawing praise for its scale and Ranbir's striking first look. Whether Ranbir can live up to the weight of the role remains to be seen, but early signs suggest he may have a few surprises in store.
As the film's Diwali 2026 release inches closer, here are four reasons the actor could genuinely surprise audiences with his portrayal.
Known for playing flawed, morally grey, or urban characters in films like Animal and Rockstar, Ranbir stepping into this role is a massive tonal shift. Pulling off calm, dignified heroism after years of intense, edgy roles could reveal a new range fans haven't seen from him before.
Ranbir has consistently proven his ability to internalise complex emotions, from grief to inner conflict, in films across genres. Ram's journey involves exile, loss, duty, and sacrifice, themes that demand nuance. If Ranbir channels the same emotional depth he's brought to earlier performances, it could redefine how mainstream Hindi cinema portrays mythological heroes.
Ranbir has spoken about considering it a dream and a deeply humbling opportunity to play Ram, calling the story one that reflects Indian family values. That level of personal investment often translates to more committed, layered performances, especially in career-defining projects that actors approach with reverence rather than routine.
While the first-look poster and teaser have already impressed fans with Ranbir's visual transformation, his physicality and body language could shift significantly to match the period setting and mythological gravitas. The transformation often surprises audiences more once the full film unfolds beyond posters and trailers.