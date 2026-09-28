4 ways Ranbir Kapoor could surprise fans in Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into Lord Ram for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has already generated massive buzz, with the trailer drawing praise for its scale and Ranbir's striking first look. Whether Ranbir can live up to the weight of the role remains to be seen, but early signs suggest he may have a few surprises in store.

As the film's Diwali 2026 release inches closer, here are four reasons the actor could genuinely surprise audiences with his portrayal.