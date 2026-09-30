15 years of Baishe Srabon: A look into the real murders that inspired the film

15 years after its release on September 30, 2011, Srijit Mukherji's cult thriller Baishe Srabon still grips Bengali audiences. Behind its plot twists lies a still-unsolved horror: the Stoneman, who crushed the skulls of homeless people sleeping on Kolkata's pavements in 1989-90 and was never identified. On the film's anniversary, we look at the murders that haunted the city.

On the morning of 4 June 1989, the duty officer at Hare Street Police Station received a call about a body found at the southwest corner of B.B.D Bagh, a stone's throw from Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters. The victim was Aleya Bibi, a homeless woman of 30, who was three months pregnant. She had no wound except the one that killed her. A stone weighing roughly 9 kg lay beside her body.

Six weeks later, on the night of July 19, two more bodies surfaced. One was a man in his forties near Park Street Metro, the other, a teenager near the Sealdah railway station subway, and both were struck with large stones. A serial killer was loose in the city.

All the victims were homeless pavement dwellers, attacked in their sleep, and the weapon was always a massive stone or concrete slab, often over 10 kgs. There were no witnesses and no apparent motive. Newspapers dubbed the killer, the Stoneman, and by September 11, 1989, he had committed seven murders in about a 100 days.

Kolkata Police went all out. They searched crime scenes, interviewed street dwellers and detained suspects, yet found no fingerprints and no forensic evidence.

The killings clustered around the Howrah Bridge, which led some to speculate that he came into the city by train. The police assumed a tall, well-built man, since the weapon was dropped from above, but no eyewitness description ever existed.

After a two-month pause, the tenth murder came on January 29, 1990, and the eleventh on 20 February. For the first time, the killer left behind footprints. Three of the left foot and nine of the right, indicated a man of medium build, not very tall or broad, with an exceptionally long big toe on his right foot.

Police pressed harder, but time ran out. Only five days after the 11th murder, the 12th took place near the Sealdah subway, the scene of two earlier killings. The victim was a boy of 15 or 16, a beggar on the station premises.

Then it stopped. After nine months, a dozen murders and almost no leads, the killings ceased as suddenly as they had begun. To this day, the Stoneman was never identified.