The Diplomat Season 4 on Netflix: Release date, cast updates, and teaser explained

Season 3 had ended on a gut-punch: Kate discovered that her husband and President Penn had secretly conspired to steal a Russian nuclear weapon.

The teaser opens on a softer note, given everything the Wylers have been through. Kate insists to Hal that she isn't trying to leave their marriage — she's trying to fight her way back into it, acknowledging their relationship runs on extremes and warning him the arguments ahead won't be gentle. In one striking moment, she even recites a twisted version of wedding vows, promising to take him “for better or for worse, worse, and worse.”

But the reconciliation vibes don't last. The footage pivots hard into crisis mode: Marine One appears on screen as medics rush toward it, British guards draw their weapons, and Secret Service agents shield Kate and Todd Penn as they hit the ground. Notably, neither Hal nor President Penn appear anywhere in the chaotic sequence — a gap that's already fueling speculation about whether one of them ends up on that stretcher, and what it could mean for the line of succession if something happens to Grace.

Production reportedly took the show to Italy this time around, with additional scenes shot in New York and the UK.