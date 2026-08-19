Mallika Sherawat wearing fake Dolce & Gabbana on The Traitors 2? Shalini Passi makes a bold claim

When it comes to fashion, Mallika Sherawat loves to make a splash. From body-hugging dresses to cutout outfits, from bold silhouettes to deep plunging necklines, the actor has often made her style choices her identity and a talking point. Mallika shared with fellow contestants on The Traitors Season 2, that spent some time in Paris to source her wardrobe for the reality show.

Which is why internet was shocked when high fashion connoissuer Shalini Passi claimed that Mallika was wearing fake Dolce & Gabbana!

The Traitors Season 2: Shalini Passi questions the authenticity of co-contestant Mallika Sherawat's luxury outfit on the show

While the first three episodes of The Traitors Season 2 are already out, and the game has already seen its share of twists, and one traitor has also been caught by the contestants, the makers have now dropped a deleted scene from the first three episodes. The clip shows Mallika discussing her outfit with the other contestants. However, her fellow contestant Shalini Passi was quick to question one detail about the dress.

In the clip, Mallika is seen wearing a green dress and talking about her outfit for the day. She tells the other contestants that she picked a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Shalini, who was talking to Shweta Tiwari, Rida Tharana and Rhea Chakraborty, later takes the women aside and makes a claim about Mallika's dress.