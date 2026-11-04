All you need to know about Korean period drama Sacred Jewel releasing this December

The historic Korean Drama, Sacred Jewel, is all set to premiere on Prime Video on December 5, 2026. Starring Ahn Bo-hyun, Lee Sung-min, and Claudia Kim, this 14-episode Korean drama is based on events that take place during the Goryeo Dynasty in 1258. The nation was on the verge of being destroyed after almost 30 years of constant war with the Mongols. With defeat looming, an extraordinary mission becomes Goryeo’s last hope.
This story narrates the tale of Baek Gyul, a strong young warrior leading a special team on an extremely challenging journey to obtain a powerful jewel. It is said that this jewel has miraculous capabilities that will defend Goryeo and alter the tide of war for them. With the support of the Special Military Task Force, this team has to make its way through the enemy lines, past the mountains and towards the eastern sea.
Princess Wang Hee (Ahn Bo-hyun) is a clever and headstrong warrior who belongs to the Gyeonryonggun, which is the emperor's personal guard unit. After he falls in love with the princess, Wang Hee, as a result of being the only son of the Vice Minister of War, he earns the ire of the emperor. Consequently, he is assigned as the commander of the special convoy on a mission to retrieve the holy treasure.
Choi Gu (Lee Sung-min) is a renowned warrior, who has been through hundreds of battles. Choi Gu was once the greatest fighter in the Elite Military Task Force and was an army commander whom young soldiers aspired to follow. He has now been given the position of Captain in Baek Gyul's convoy.
Princess Wang Hee is played by Claudia Kim, who happens to be the youngest daughter of the emperor. She has a lot of heartbreak inside her owing to her political marriage and personal loss. Her bond with Baek Gyul helps her let go of her emotional guard.
Sacred Jewel is directed by Jung Dae-yoon, known for Reborn Rich and She Was Pretty. Jung Hyun-min has written the series, with previous credits including The Nokdu Flower and Jeong DoJeon.