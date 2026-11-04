All you need to know about Korean period drama Sacred Jewel releasing this December

The historic Korean Drama, Sacred Jewel, is all set to premiere on Prime Video on December 5, 2026. Starring Ahn Bo-hyun, Lee Sung-min, and Claudia Kim, this 14-episode Korean drama is based on events that take place during the Goryeo Dynasty in 1258. The nation was on the verge of being destroyed after almost 30 years of constant war with the Mongols. With defeat looming, an extraordinary mission becomes Goryeo’s last hope.

Sacred Jewel plot: A dangerous mission to recover a sacred treasure

This story narrates the tale of Baek Gyul, a strong young warrior leading a special team on an extremely challenging journey to obtain a powerful jewel. It is said that this jewel has miraculous capabilities that will defend Goryeo and alter the tide of war for them. With the support of the Special Military Task Force, this team has to make its way through the enemy lines, past the mountains and towards the eastern sea.