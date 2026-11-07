5 binge-worthy Bengali horror web shows that you cannot miss this Bhoot Chaturdoshi

Are films too long for you to concentrate, and small episodic things are a lot easier for you to watch? Then this Bhoot Chaturdoshi, you can give this Bengali horror web series watchlist a try.
Mimi Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee Zanjeen and Biswajit Das starrer, this Nirjhar Mitra directorial is set against the backdrop of rural Bengal, with the story diving deep into superstitions, witch-hunting, and ancient dark rituals, blurring the line between human malice and real supernatural forces.
Starring Oindrila Sen, Sourav Chakraborty, Shaheb Bhattacharjee in focal roles, the series unfolds around a lavish engagement ceremony at an ancestral mansion. The festivities turn terrifying when the broken wall of an old shrine reveals a hidden, sinister idol of Shwetkali, triggering a sequence of mysterious deaths.
Directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, a group of friends, played by Anindita Bose, Arna Mukhopadhyay on vacation in North Bengal accidentally offend the ancient deity Parnashavari, triggering a terrifying curse that brings occult expert Niren Bhaduri into the picture.
Adapted from stories by Bibhutibhushan and Taradas Bandyopadhyay, a classic literary horror tale sees an elderly practitioner recounts haunting tales of black magic, spirits, and ancient rites in a dimly lit Kolkata room.
When a new bride, played by Rittika Sen, steps into her new life after getting married to a handsome boy, played by Gourab Chatterjee, what will she experience in her new life, a curse or a conspiracy?
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