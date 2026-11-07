5 binge-worthy Bengali horror web shows that you cannot miss this Bhoot Chaturdoshi

If films aren't your thing and you want something episodic, you can give this Bengali horror web show watchlist a try
If films aren't your thing and you want something episodic, you can give this Bengali horror web series watchlist a try
5 binge-worthy Bengali horror web series watchlist that you cannot miss this Bhoot Chaturdoshi

Are films too long for you to concentrate, and small episodic things are a lot easier for you to watch? Then this Bhoot Chaturdoshi, you can give this Bengali horror web series watchlist a try.

Dainee: Hoichoi

Mimi Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee Zanjeen and Biswajit Das starrer, this Nirjhar Mitra directorial is set against the backdrop of rural Bengal, with the story diving deep into superstitions, witch-hunting, and ancient dark rituals, blurring the line between human malice and real supernatural forces.

Shwetkali: ZEE5

Starring Oindrila Sen, Sourav Chakraborty, Shaheb Bhattacharjee in focal roles, the series unfolds around a lavish engagement ceremony at an ancestral mansion. The festivities turn terrifying when the broken wall of an old shrine reveals a hidden, sinister idol of Shwetkali, triggering a sequence of mysterious deaths.

Parnashavarir Shaap: Hoichoi

Parnashavarir Shaap on Hoichoi
A still from Parnashavarir Shaap

Directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, a group of friends, played by Anindita Bose, Arna Mukhopadhyay on vacation in North Bengal accidentally offend the ancient deity Parnashavari, triggering a terrifying curse that brings occult expert Niren Bhaduri into the picture.

Taranath Tantrik: Hoichoi

Adapted from stories by Bibhutibhushan and Taradas Bandyopadhyay, a classic literary horror tale sees an elderly practitioner recounts haunting tales of black magic, spirits, and ancient rites in a dimly lit Kolkata room.

Abhishapto: Addatimes

When a new bride, played by Rittika Sen, steps into her new life after getting married to a handsome boy, played by Gourab Chatterjee, what will she experience in her new life, a curse or a conspiracy?

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Bhoot Chaturdoshi
Bengali horror web series

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