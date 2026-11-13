Watching Naruto for the first time? Here's a chronological order to understand the complete storyline

Getting into Naruto may seem like a daunting task. There are 720 episodes in the main series and sequel, plus there are 11 movies and Boruto. However, you could do well to watch the series in order and insert the films.

How to watch Naruto in order- series and movies

Firstly, it is important to know the difference between the two series. In the original series (2002-2007), the main plot revolves around young Naruto Uzumaki and his journey growing up to become the Hokage of his village. In the second series, titled ‘Naruto: Shippuden’ (2007-2017), the main character and his friends are now adults. The original series contains 220 episodes whereas Shippuden contains 500 episodes.