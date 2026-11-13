Watching Naruto for the first time? Here's a chronological order to understand the complete storyline

Getting into Naruto may seem like a daunting task. There are 720 episodes in the main series and sequel, plus there are 11 movies and Boruto. However, you could do well to watch the series in order and insert the films.
Firstly, it is important to know the difference between the two series. In the original series (2002-2007), the main plot revolves around young Naruto Uzumaki and his journey growing up to become the Hokage of his village. In the second series, titled ‘Naruto: Shippuden’ (2007-2017), the main character and his friends are now adults. The original series contains 220 episodes whereas Shippuden contains 500 episodes.
Watch Naruto first. After finishing, watch Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (after 101), Legend of the Stone of Gelel (after 106) and Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (after 196).
Now onto Shippuden. Naruto Shippuden movie (after 32) should be watched first. Then Bonds (after 71), The Will of Fire (after 121), The Lost Tower (after 143), Blood Prison (after 196), Road to Ninja (after 251). After finishing up to 493, watch The Last: Naruto the Movie. This is an important movie as it is an epilogue that focuses on Naruto’s love for Hinata. The world is in danger due to the threat of the Moon. This should be watched after completing Shippuden.
Finally, Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015). This introduces us to Boruto, Naruto’s son, after he becomes Hokage. This can be inserted into the beginning of Boruto’s story line. However, the anime has adapted the events of the movie. If you have watched this adaptation you can skip the movie. Next, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations premiered in 2017 and follows the next generation of shinobi.
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