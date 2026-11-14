Turtle Walker on Animal Planet: Taira Malaney on documenting Satish Bhaskar’s journey

Conservationist Satish Bhaskar spent decades documenting sea turtle nesting sites along India’s coastline and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. His work, including long stays on remote islands and his return to the Andamans after the 2004 tsunami, is at the centre of Turtle Walker — an award-winning documentary directed by Taira Malaney. The film, which took nearly nine years to make, follows Satish’s journey and his efforts to protect sea turtles. Now part of Animal Planet’s India: Epic Wild Stories anthology, it brings his story to a wider audience. Taira discusses the challenges of making the film, Satish’s dedication to conservation and what she learnt from his journey