Olivia Cooke low-key confirmed Slow Horses is ending with Season 8

The acclaimed spy thriller Slow Horses is set to conclude with its 8th season, actress Olivia Cooke confirmed in a recent interview.
Cooke appeared in the first season of the Apple TV series centred on a group of disgraced MI5 agents and their unconventional boss, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). She is set to reprise her role in the 6th season. The actress also revealed that filming for the final installment has already begun.
Cooke, who plays Sid Baker in Slow Horses, revealed that the cast and crew have been told that the eighth season will mark the show's end. Speaking about the experience, she said, "I am shooting the last season! Never say never! But I think that's what we've been told and it definitely feels like we are ending. We're all melancholy, distracted."
Recalling an emotional moment on set, the 32-year-old actress added, "Yesterday, I got in the make-up chair and cried. The show's been a shining light and I've told my partner I need two weeks to get over it. I'm going to be depressed."
Cooke made her debut as Sid Baker in the first season. Although the character was seemingly killed off towards the end of the installment, she is set to return to Slough House in the 6th season. In an interview with The Times, the actress said she had remained in touch with the makers and was keen to reprise her role.
"I was always keen and they were checking my availability over the years. And we stayed in touch. It was like I'd never left," she said.
Cooke also explained why her return to the espionage drama took longer than expected. Her commitments to another popular series, House of the Dragon, initially prevented her from taking up a long-running role on a competing streaming platform.
"There was something in my contract for House of the Dragon which said I was not allowed to do a long-running series for an opposing streamer, so we had to smooth that out," she revealed.
The situation eventually required legal intervention before the scheduling and contractual issues could be resolved.
Based on Mick Herron’s Slough House novels, Slow Horses follows a team of MI5 agents who have been relegated to Slough House after making career-ending mistakes. Under the leadership of the sharp-tongued and notoriously difficult Jackson Lamb, the agents find themselves navigating dangerous intelligence operations. The ensemble cast includes Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden as River Cartwright and Cooke.