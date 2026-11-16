Olivia Cooke low-key confirmed Slow Horses is ending with Season 8

The acclaimed spy thriller Slow Horses is set to conclude with its 8th season, actress Olivia Cooke confirmed in a recent interview.

Cooke appeared in the first season of the Apple TV series centred on a group of disgraced MI5 agents and their unconventional boss, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). She is set to reprise her role in the 6th season. The actress also revealed that filming for the final installment has already begun.

Olivia Cooke gets emotional while filming Slow Horses final season

Cooke, who plays Sid Baker in Slow Horses, revealed that the cast and crew have been told that the eighth season will mark the show's end. Speaking about the experience, she said, "I am shooting the last season! Never say never! But I think that's what we've been told and it definitely feels like we are ending. We're all melancholy, distracted."

Recalling an emotional moment on set, the 32-year-old actress added, "Yesterday, I got in the make-up chair and cried. The show's been a shining light and I've told my partner I need two weeks to get over it. I'm going to be depressed."