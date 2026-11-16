MrBeast launches Beast Hunger Games with 12 teams, $250,000 prize money

Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) has uploaded a new idea of his on YouTube. The event is called the Beast Hunger Games and will consist of 12 teams competing in various challenges to win $250,000. There will be a mix of familiar faces from MrBeast’s previous videos, some surprising pairings and a specific set-up involving foam swords and sensor-filled suits. The most surprising part is MrBeast will compete!
The Beast Hunger Games is an elimination-style fight game. The 12 teams must survive the challenges without getting knocked out. All hits count in the game, and participants use foam weapons with magnets. They also wear special suits with sensors that will register when they have landed a hit. This means they can fight like a battle royale without using real weapons. It also makes sure they fight fairly.
Some familiar faces have entered the game. Juan has competed in past challenges such as the grocery store endurance challenge. Jeff Allen, the first-ever winner of the Beast Games, is competing to win the grand prize.
Majd Khader, who competed in a $250,000 weight loss challenge, has competed in this game. Tareq Salameh has also competed. Nolan Hansen has joined with his mother. MrBeast’s wife, Thea Booysen, is also competing.
An interesting point is that MrBeast will compete in this game. Usually, MrBeast lets the players play the game according to the rules he states. This time, however, he will get to play the game. Another game master has been brought in so Donaldson can compete. With 12 teams, a prize of $250,000 and an elimination style game, Beast Hunger Games could become a regular on the channel. The concept has already been teased on his channel for more than year. Fans are expecting the Beast Hunger Games to be a recurring property on the YouTube channel.
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