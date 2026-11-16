MrBeast launches Beast Hunger Games with 12 teams, $250,000 prize money

Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) has uploaded a new idea of his on YouTube. The event is called the Beast Hunger Games and will consist of 12 teams competing in various challenges to win $250,000. There will be a mix of familiar faces from MrBeast’s previous videos, some surprising pairings and a specific set-up involving foam swords and sensor-filled suits. The most surprising part is MrBeast will compete!

What is the Beast Hunger Games?

The Beast Hunger Games is an elimination-style fight game. The 12 teams must survive the challenges without getting knocked out. All hits count in the game, and participants use foam weapons with magnets. They also wear special suits with sensors that will register when they have landed a hit. This means they can fight like a battle royale without using real weapons. It also makes sure they fight fairly.