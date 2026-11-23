The wait for Panchayat Season 5 is over as Prime Video released the official trailer on November 23. Set in the fictional village of Phulera, the new season picks up after the political shake-up at the end of Season 4, with Banrakas and Kranti Devi taking charge of the village administration.
The trailer offers a glimpse of the new power equation and the challenges awaiting the familiar residents of Phulera. With Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar) now at the centre of village politics, the upcoming season promises another round of rivalry, comedy and unexpected developments.
The trailer shows Pradhanji (Raghubir Yadav) struggling to adjust to life after losing his position, while Banrakas appears determined to establish his authority. Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) and their respective supporters are also caught up in the changing political dynamics.
Meanwhile, Sachiv Ji (Jitendra Kumar) finds himself balancing his personal ambitions, friendships and responsibilities. The trailer also hints at an unexpected development in his relationship with Rinki (Sanvikaa), giving the romantic storyline a fresh direction.
The returning cast includes Faisal Malik as Prahlad Pandey, Chandan Roy as Vikas and Ashok Pathak as Binod, alongside the other familiar faces.
The fifth season will premiere on December 3, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. It is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).
First released in 2020, Panchayat follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate played by Jitendra Kumar, who takes up a job as a panchayat secretary in a remote Uttar Pradesh village while preparing for his MBA entrance examinations. Over four seasons, the show has developed a following for its rural setting, understated humour and ensemble performances.
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