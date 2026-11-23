The wait for Panchayat Season 5 is over as Prime Video released the official trailer on November 23. Set in the fictional village of Phulera, the new season picks up after the political shake-up at the end of Season 4, with Banrakas and Kranti Devi taking charge of the village administration.

The trailer offers a glimpse of the new power equation and the challenges awaiting the familiar residents of Phulera. With Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar) now at the centre of village politics, the upcoming season promises another round of rivalry, comedy and unexpected developments.

Banrakas takes charge as Phulera faces a new political chapter

The trailer shows Pradhanji (Raghubir Yadav) struggling to adjust to life after losing his position, while Banrakas appears determined to establish his authority. Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) and their respective supporters are also caught up in the changing political dynamics.