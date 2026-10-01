Everything to know about Ali Hazelwood's Love Hypothesis sequel The Two-Body Problem

Ali Hazelwood has officially announced a direct sequel to The Love Hypothesis, titled The Two-Body Problem. The book is set for release on February 2, 2027. The story reunites Olive Smith and Adam Carlsen as they navigate life post-Ph.D. Ali Hazelwood described it as a mix of slice of life, postdoctoral turmoil and unflinching exploration of the hardest challenge one will face in a long-term relationship: deciding what to have for dinner.
Hazelwood revealed that watching the film adaptation of The Love Hypothesis (starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman, which premiered on Prime Video in September 2026) made her fall for Adam and Olive all over again and inspired her to write another chapter.
Published by Berkley, the novel will span 496 pages. And the good news is MRC and Amazon MGM Studios are already developing a film adaptation of The Two-Body Problem, though it is still in early development. The announcement was made on September 29, 2026 — just days after the film adaptation of The Love Hypothesis premiered on Prime Video.
Ali Hazelwood posted directly on social media to address fans about the announcement, admitting that writing a sequel was never part of her original plan: I wrote a sequel to The Love Hypothesis’ is not a sentence I thought I’d say a year or so ago, but now I weirdly can’t imagine a world in which The Two-Body Problem doesn’t exist.
The author explained that seeing the book translated to screen and working with the film's cast and production reignited her passion for the characters: "For now, let me just say that the TLH movie and its cast made me fall for Adam and Olive all over again, that revisiting them was an absolute pleasure... But if you want to read more about Adam and Olive, The Two-Body Problem spans a couple of years... If you pick it up, I really hope you enjoy.”
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