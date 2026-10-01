Everything to know about Ali Hazelwood's Love Hypothesis sequel The Two-Body Problem

Ali Hazelwood posted directly on social media to address fans about the announcement, admitting that writing a sequel was never part of her original plan: I wrote a sequel to The Love Hypothesis’ is not a sentence I thought I’d say a year or so ago, but now I weirdly can’t imagine a world in which The Two-Body Problem doesn’t exist.

The author explained that seeing the book translated to screen and working with the film's cast and production reignited her passion for the characters: "For now, let me just say that the TLH movie and its cast made me fall for Adam and Olive all over again, that revisiting them was an absolute pleasure... But if you want to read more about Adam and Olive, The Two-Body Problem spans a couple of years... If you pick it up, I really hope you enjoy.”