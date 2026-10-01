Secrets, suspicion and scandal: 4 thrillers to watch on OTT this October

Secrets waiting to be uncovered, tales so twisted it takes your breath away and most importantly storyline so gripping, it keeps you on the edge of your seat to the very last scene. If these are the ingredients you look for in your next binge, we think these upcoming thrillers must fit perfectly on your watchlist.
Thrillers have a quiet way of sneaking up on us with its engaging storyline and some of the most enthralling discoveries of human minds. So, here are some of the must-watch.
The film follows a young woman Pooja, played by Mrunal Thakur, who finds herself caught in a disturbing situation after her lover, who she rejected, dies. All the suspicions mount on her and she gets arrested. As fear and uncomfortable truths come to the surface, she is forced to confront what is really happening around her. Actor Huma Qureshi plays the role of her lawyer Sana and the case delves into themes of obsession, blurred boundaries and the unsettling side of what can sometimes be mistaken for affection. The crime thriller premieres on October 2 on Zee5.
This thriller will take you through the lens of a reporter who is covering an ambitious case of a sand-mining operation. The story follows the reporter played by Parineeti Chopra and her cameraman played by Deven Bhojani who investigate a dangerous illegal sand-mining operation and a ruthless mafia. It is set to release on Netflix on October 9.
This one brings about another gripping tale of kidnapping where the son of L.A. Mayoral Candidate Milo Bradford is abducted. The demand for ransom money takes a toll on the family and they choose to walk through paths they never thought they would revisit. It also delves into the fact that power can’t always help a man. It is set to release on Netflix on October 16.
Based on Jack Carr’s second novel, True Believer, this show brings about a new season of thrill, action and all the more cool SEAL deals. The new season will pick up after James Reece, played by Chris Pratt’s revenge mission. The mission takes him across several countries and gradually reveals a larger conspiracy with links to his own past. Scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on October 21, the new season is said to be all the way more fun.