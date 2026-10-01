Secrets, suspicion and scandal: 4 thrillers to watch on OTT this October

Secrets waiting to be uncovered, tales so twisted it takes your breath away and most importantly storyline so gripping, it keeps you on the edge of your seat to the very last scene. If these are the ingredients you look for in your next binge, we think these upcoming thrillers must fit perfectly on your watchlist.

Secrets await: 4 October OTT thrillers that will keep you intrigued

Thrillers have a quiet way of sneaking up on us with its engaging storyline and some of the most enthralling discoveries of human minds. So, here are some of the must-watch.