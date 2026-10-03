Eyes trailer: Kani Kusruti-led Sony LIV series to premiere on October 9

Eyes, a new show from Sony LIV, is scheduled to premiere on October 9 and will mark director Manu Ashokan’s web-series debut. The makers revealed the release date last Friday along with the trailer. The series will be telecast in five languages, i.e., Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Eyes explores stalking, psychology and blurred boundaries

The plot of Eyes revolves around the character Tina, who probes into strange cases of stalking of women. With the development of the story, psychologists are brought in by the police to analyse the psychology of the stalker. Their role is to look out for danger signs.