Eyes trailer: Kani Kusruti-led Sony LIV series to premiere on October 9

Eyes, a new show from Sony LIV, is scheduled to premiere on October 9 and will mark director Manu Ashokan’s web-series debut. The makers revealed the release date last Friday along with the trailer. The series will be telecast in five languages, i.e., Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.
The plot of Eyes revolves around the character Tina, who probes into strange cases of stalking of women. With the development of the story, psychologists are brought in by the police to analyse the psychology of the stalker. Their role is to look out for danger signs.
As described by its creators, Eyes is about obsession and vulnerability, and at the same time about the blurring lines that exist nowadays between affection, domination, and fear. The tagline of the film, 'Watch, Protect, Defend,' shows the main theme of the movie.
This television show features Kani Kusruti, Shruti Ramachandran, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, and Dev Mohan in leading roles. The cast also includes Jaffer Idukki, Parvathy R. Krishna, Athira Patel, and Bhagath Manuel, among others from the Malayalam film industry.
In Eyes, Manu Ashokan works once again with the duo of writers, Bobby-Sanjay, who have worked together previously in films like Uyare and Kaanekkaane. The series has been penned by Bobby-Sanjay based on a story written by Anjana Nayar. It has been produced by TR Shamsudheen for Dream Katcher Productions.
Eyes is a part of a long-standing career for Manu Ashokan, who has worked in over 21 feature films for the past decade in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. Additionally, he was the chief associate director of the late filmmaker Rajesh Pillai and had worked in films like Traffic and Vettah. He has established his credibility in Malayalam cinema through emotionally charged and thought-provoking dramas.
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