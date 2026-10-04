New Naruto TV anime: Major announcement coming at New York Comic Con

Naruto is marking 24 years since the anime first premiered in Japan on October 3, 2002, and the anniversary comes with a major announcement on the horizon.
The official Naruto/BORUTO anime accounts have confirmed that a panel at New York Comic Con will reveal more about the upcoming “New NARUTO TV Anime Limited Series.” The announcement will also be streamed globally from the panel rooms on October 10, which coincides with Naruto Uzumaki’s birthday.
The panel will bring together Junko Takeuchi, the Japanese voice of Naruto, and Noriaki Sugiyama, who voices Sasuke. Studio Pierrot executive producer Yoshihiro Tominaga will also join them. Fans can expect details about the new anime as well as updates on the NARUTO CARD GAME.
The event is scheduled for 5 pm EDT on October 10, which is 6 am JST on October 11 in Japan.
There is still some uncertainty around what exactly the new limited series will be. A four-episode anime celebrating Naruto’s 20th anniversary was first announced in 2023, with a release planned for that September. However, Studio Pierrot later postponed the project, saying more time was needed to improve its quality. The special was also set to feature FLOW performing its opening and ending themes. It remains unclear whether the newly announced limited series is the same project that was delayed in 2023.
The Naruto manga, created by Masashi Kishimoto, was serialised from 1999 to 2014 and collected into 72 volumes. The franchise later expanded with Naruto Shippuden and the sequel series BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS.
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