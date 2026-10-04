New Naruto TV anime: Major announcement coming at New York Comic Con

Naruto is marking 24 years since the anime first premiered in Japan on October 3, 2002, and the anniversary comes with a major announcement on the horizon.

The official Naruto/BORUTO anime accounts have confirmed that a panel at New York Comic Con will reveal more about the upcoming “New NARUTO TV Anime Limited Series.” The announcement will also be streamed globally from the panel rooms on October 10, which coincides with Naruto Uzumaki’s birthday.

Naruto’s mysterious new TV series will finally be explained at NYCC

The panel will bring together Junko Takeuchi, the Japanese voice of Naruto, and Noriaki Sugiyama, who voices Sasuke. Studio Pierrot executive producer Yoshihiro Tominaga will also join them. Fans can expect details about the new anime as well as updates on the NARUTO CARD GAME.