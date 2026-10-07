Netflix renews The Hunting Wives for Season 3 ahead of Season 2 debut

Netflix has renewed The Hunting Wives for a third season ahead of the arrival of Season 2. The second season is set to premiere on Netflix on Nov. 26, continuing the series’ run after the streamer acquired the show before its 2025 debut.
The Hunting Wives was initially developed for Starz before Netflix took over the series, making it a Netflix original moving forward.
Starring Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman, the series is based on May Cobb’s novel of the same name. However, Season 2 will move beyond the events of the book, expanding the story into new territory. The first season centred on Sophie O’Neil (Snow), whose move with her family from the East Coast to East Texas pulls her into the dangerous orbit of socialite Margo (Åkerman), leading her into a world of obsession, seduction and murder.
Season 2 finds Sophie and Margo at odds, but buried secrets and new threats soon force the pair back into each other’s lives. As their increasingly dangerous games unfold, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur.
The ensemble cast also features Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery, Branton Box, Dale Dickey, Kim Matula, Cam Gigandet, Alex FitzAlan, John Stamos and Angel Reese.
Rebecca Cutter created the series and continues to serve as its showrunner, with May Cobb and 3 Arts’ Erwin Stoff also on board as executive producers alongside Cutter. Lionsgate serves as the studio behind the series.
“I’m so stoked to be heading back to Maple Brook, and I promise that once you’ve finished Season 2, you’ll be desperate to see what happens next,” Cutter said in a statement. “Buckle up, because Season 3 will be even more scandalous and twisted.”