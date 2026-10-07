Netflix renews The Hunting Wives for Season 3 ahead of Season 2 debut

Netflix has renewed The Hunting Wives for a third season ahead of the arrival of Season 2. The second season is set to premiere on Netflix on Nov. 26, continuing the series’ run after the streamer acquired the show before its 2025 debut.

The Hunting Wives was initially developed for Starz before Netflix took over the series, making it a Netflix original moving forward.

Netflix gives ‘The Hunting Wives’ another season before Season 2 premieres

Starring Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman, the series is based on May Cobb’s novel of the same name. However, Season 2 will move beyond the events of the book, expanding the story into new territory. The first season centred on Sophie O’Neil (Snow), whose move with her family from the East Coast to East Texas pulls her into the dangerous orbit of socialite Margo (Åkerman), leading her into a world of obsession, seduction and murder.