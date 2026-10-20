All of Us Are Dead Season 2 wraps production: Cast details and what’s next for the K-zombie phenomenon

A record-breaking global phenomenon

The greenlight for a second season was a no-brainer. Season 1 opened with the tantalizing question, "Are they really all dead?" and proceeded to dominate charts worldwide, entering the Non-English Top 10 in 91 countries.

Under Netflix’s original metrics, the series logged an astonishing 361.02 million viewing hours in its first 10 days, ballooning to 560.78 million hours within its first four weeks. Under the streamer's updated 91-day methodology, All of Us Are Dead accumulated 679.3 million hours (approx. 55.5 million views), securing a spot among the most-watched non-English series in Netflix history.

Even during its prolonged hiatus, interest in the high-stakes zombie drama hasn't waned. According to Netflix’s bi-annual engagement reports, the show generated an additional 480.5 million viewing hours (roughly 39.2 million views) between 2023 and 2025.

With Season 2 now in post-production, the long-awaited continuation promises to answer the lingering mysteries surrounding the half-zombies (hambies) and the surviving students.

Director Lee Jae-kyu had addressed some aspects of the second season even before it was greenlit. “If season 1 was about humans surviving, season 2 will be about zombies surviving," he told Korean media in February 2022

He also confirmed the first season was written with a follow-up in mind. Earlier reports indicated that Season 1 supporting cast members Lee Eun-saem (Park Mi-jin), Ha Seung-ri (Jang Ha-ri), Lim Jae-hyeok (Yang Dae-su), and Kim Bo-yun (Seo Hyo-ryung) would return. However, because none of these actors were included in Netflix’s official cast unveiling, their return remains unconfirmed until formal announcement.