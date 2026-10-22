6 South Indian OTT releases to stream this week: Nani's The Paradise, Dorothy, Dhoomakethu and more

Looking for something new to stream? These six South Indian titles arrive across major OTT platforms on October 22 and 23
South Indian OTT releases to stream this week
New Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam OTT releases to add to your watchlist

It's the last stretch of October and the South Indian streaming calendar is busy. Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and aha all have fresh OTT titles across Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, spread over Thursday and Friday. Here's what to queue up.

1. The Paradise (Netflix, Oct 22)

Nani The Paradise on Netflix
Nani stars as Jadal in The Paradise, a Telugu period action drama streaming on Netflix

Nani heads the week's biggest Telugu title, the period action drama about Jadal, who stands up against oppression to fight for his marginalised community. Srikanth Odela directs. Netflix is now streaming it in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, so language isn't a barrier.

2. Varam (JioHotstar, Oct 22)

Varam on JioHotstar
Vishwadev Rachakonda and Shivathmika Rajashekar feature in Varam, a Telugu suspense comedy-drama on JioHotstar

Raju lives in poverty until he finds he can see tomorrow's news today. It's a suspense comedy-drama series in Telugu, with Vishwadev Rachakonda and Shivathmika Rajashekar in the cast. A power like that tends to bring as many problems as opportunities, and the series plays with that.

3. Na Wife Missing (aha, Oct 22)

Na Wife Missing on aha
Varun Sandesh and Shweta Basu Prasad reunite in Na Wife Missing, a psychological thriller about a husband's missing wife, streaming in Telugu and Tamil on aha

Varun Sandesh and Shweta Basu Prasad, the leads of the 2008 romance Kotha Bangaru Lokam, reunite after 18 years, this time for a psychological thriller. A husband walks into a police station to report that his wife has disappeared, and the questions soon turn to what he’s telling them and what he isn’t. Swatiprakash Mantripragada directs, and it streams in Telugu and Tamil.

4. Dorothy (Netflix, Oct 23)

Dorothy on Netflix
Karthi Subbaraj’s 1980s-set Tamil crime drama Dorothy arrives on Netflix, with Keerthy Suresh among the cast

Karthik Subbaraj's Tamil crime drama is set in the 1980s. It follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, who grow up as henchmen under Subbu's father, Whistle Veeraiah. The cast includes Sananth, Rishikanth and Keerthy Suresh. It's also available in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, and Netflix is promoting it under its "Southverse" collection.

5. Dhoomakethu (Netflix, Oct 23)

Dhoomakethu on Netflix
Dhoomakethu brings Malayalam cinema to Netflix’s South Indian streaming line-up this week

The week's Malayalam pick arrives in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, and it sits in the same Southverse row as Dorothy. That makes a Friday-night Netflix double bill easy.

6. Sattamum Needhiyum Season 2 (ZEE5, Oct 23)

Sattamum Needhiyum Season 2
Saravanan returns as advocate Sundaramoorthy in the second season of the Tamil courtroom drama Sattamum Needhiyum, streaming on ZEE5

This Tamil courtroom drama returns with advocate Sundaramoorthy, played by Saravanan, facing a complex case that tests his principles and commitment to justice. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Prem Kumar are also in the cast.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

latest ott releases
South Indian OTT releases

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com