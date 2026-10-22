6 South Indian OTT releases to stream this week: Nani's The Paradise, Dorothy, Dhoomakethu and more

Varun Sandesh and Shweta Basu Prasad, the leads of the 2008 romance Kotha Bangaru Lokam, reunite after 18 years, this time for a psychological thriller. A husband walks into a police station to report that his wife has disappeared, and the questions soon turn to what he’s telling them and what he isn’t. Swatiprakash Mantripragada directs, and it streams in Telugu and Tamil.