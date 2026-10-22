6 South Indian OTT releases to stream this week: Nani's The Paradise, Dorothy, Dhoomakethu and more

It's the last stretch of October and the South Indian streaming calendar is busy. Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and aha all have fresh OTT titles across Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, spread over Thursday and Friday. Here's what to queue up.
Nani heads the week's biggest Telugu title, the period action drama about Jadal, who stands up against oppression to fight for his marginalised community. Srikanth Odela directs. Netflix is now streaming it in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, so language isn't a barrier.
Raju lives in poverty until he finds he can see tomorrow's news today. It's a suspense comedy-drama series in Telugu, with Vishwadev Rachakonda and Shivathmika Rajashekar in the cast. A power like that tends to bring as many problems as opportunities, and the series plays with that.
Varun Sandesh and Shweta Basu Prasad, the leads of the 2008 romance Kotha Bangaru Lokam, reunite after 18 years, this time for a psychological thriller. A husband walks into a police station to report that his wife has disappeared, and the questions soon turn to what he’s telling them and what he isn’t. Swatiprakash Mantripragada directs, and it streams in Telugu and Tamil.
Karthik Subbaraj's Tamil crime drama is set in the 1980s. It follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, who grow up as henchmen under Subbu's father, Whistle Veeraiah. The cast includes Sananth, Rishikanth and Keerthy Suresh. It's also available in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, and Netflix is promoting it under its "Southverse" collection.
The week's Malayalam pick arrives in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, and it sits in the same Southverse row as Dorothy. That makes a Friday-night Netflix double bill easy.
This Tamil courtroom drama returns with advocate Sundaramoorthy, played by Saravanan, facing a complex case that tests his principles and commitment to justice. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Prem Kumar are also in the cast.
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