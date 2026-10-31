The Celebrity Traitors 2026 Winner: who are Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft?

Sebastian Croft is an English actor and singer who began working professionally as a child. He gained wider recognition for playing young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones before appearing as Ben Hope in Netflix's coming-of-age drama Heartstopper. His other screen credits include the romantic comedy How to Date Billy Walsh and the historical drama series Dope Girls. Croft has also worked in theatre and voice acting, building a career across television, film and stage productions. His appearance on The Celebrity Traitors introduced him to a wider reality television audience.

Croft is also developing his career as a musician under the name Bash Croft. He released his debut EP in 2026 and has spoken about wanting to balance music with acting rather than choosing one over the other. His recent releases include the singles Tokyo and Pretty People. He has also been involved in LGBTQ+ refugee support through the initiative Queer Was Always Here, which he co-founded with actor Connor Jessup.

The finale saw both winners navigate the final votes without being deceived by the remaining Traitors. After Maya Jama was banished, King Kenny was eventually exposed. James Blunt was also voted out after insisting on another banishment round, leaving Ranganathan and Croft to claim the victory.

Ranganathan and Croft will receive £41,500 each for their nominated charities. Their win follows comedian Alan Carr's victory in the first celebrity edition in 2025, when he secured £87,500 for Neuroblastoma UK.