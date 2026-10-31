The Celebrity Traitors 2026 Winner: who are Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft?

The second season of The Celebrity Traitors concluded on October 30, 2026, with comedian Romesh Ranganathan and actor Sebastian Croft emerging as the winners. The two contestants were the last Faithful standing after a tense finale in which the remaining Traitors, Maya Jama and King Kenny, were exposed. The pair secured an £83,000 prize pot, which will be divided between their chosen charities. While Ranganathan will donate his share to the Refugee Council, Croft has selected Choose Love, an organisation supporting refugees and displaced people.
Romesh Ranganathan is a British comedian, television presenter, actor and writer who has established himself as a familiar face on British television. He is known for his observational comedy and appearances on shows such as A League of Their Own, The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs and The Weakest Link. He has also hosted The Ranganation and presented travel and documentary programmes. Ranganathan has written books, including his autobiography Straight Outta Crawley: The Memoirs of a Distinctly Average Human Being, and co-founded production company Ranga Bee. His victory on The Celebrity Traitors adds another television achievement to his career.
Ranganathan has several projects lined up following the reality show's finale. He is set to host Prime Video's upcoming comedy-reality game show Would You Rather: Decide To Survive, scheduled to launch in 2026. He is also returning to live comedy with a new stand-up tour titled Romesh Ranganathan Will Change Your Life, with London dates announced for April 2027. His production company is also associated with the upcoming fourth series of ITV's Parents' Evening.
Sebastian Croft is an English actor and singer who began working professionally as a child. He gained wider recognition for playing young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones before appearing as Ben Hope in Netflix's coming-of-age drama Heartstopper. His other screen credits include the romantic comedy How to Date Billy Walsh and the historical drama series Dope Girls. Croft has also worked in theatre and voice acting, building a career across television, film and stage productions. His appearance on The Celebrity Traitors introduced him to a wider reality television audience.
Croft is also developing his career as a musician under the name Bash Croft. He released his debut EP in 2026 and has spoken about wanting to balance music with acting rather than choosing one over the other. His recent releases include the singles Tokyo and Pretty People. He has also been involved in LGBTQ+ refugee support through the initiative Queer Was Always Here, which he co-founded with actor Connor Jessup.
The finale saw both winners navigate the final votes without being deceived by the remaining Traitors. After Maya Jama was banished, King Kenny was eventually exposed. James Blunt was also voted out after insisting on another banishment round, leaving Ranganathan and Croft to claim the victory.
Ranganathan and Croft will receive £41,500 each for their nominated charities. Their win follows comedian Alan Carr's victory in the first celebrity edition in 2025, when he secured £87,500 for Neuroblastoma UK.