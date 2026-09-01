The Paper returns with more workplace chaos

The newsroom is opening its doors again. The Paper returns for its second season on September 9, bringing back the staff of the Toledo Truth Teller and the awkward moments, office drama and everyday chaos that made the first season work.

A new workplace, same chaos

The series follows the same documentary crew that once filmed the staff of Dunder Mifflin in The Office. This time, their cameras are focused on a struggling newspaper in Toledo, Ohio and the people trying to keep it alive. Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, the show has the familiar mockumentary style of The Office, but its workplace is very different.