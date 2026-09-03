OTT releases this week: September 4 to September 10 — Mayday, Last Seen and more

September brings a fresh lineup of films and series across streaming platforms, with something for every kind of viewer. From action-packed missions and gripping thrillers to reality TV, comedy, teen drama and motoring adventures, here are seven OTT releases to add to your watchlist this week.
During the Cold War, US Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy ‘Assassin’ Kelly (Ryan Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory, but the operation goes wrong — leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. His only hope is Nikolai Ustinov (Kenneth Branagh) — a gruff ex-KGB agent. Forced to work together, the unlikely pair must find a way to survive and escape. September 4. On Apple TV.
Police dispatcher Ian Ridley (Patrick Brammall) has spent 11 years refusing to believe that his daughter Maggie is dead after she disappeared without a trace. His fragile hope is reignited when he receives a distress call from a teenage girl he believes is Maggie. Determined to find her, Ian risks everything to uncover what really happened to his daughter. September 9. On Apple TV.
Social media star Alix Earle takes viewers behind the scenes of her life as she balances her growing business, friendships, dates and the pressures of being constantly in the public eye. Alongside her sister Ashtin and blended family, Alix navigates personal changes, family drama and the messy realities that often stay hidden from social media. September 4. On Netflix.
The third film in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? series brings the original couples back together for the destination wedding of Marcus (Michael Jai White) and Angela’s (Tasha Smith) daughter. As old friends reunite in Italy, they confront familiar relationship struggles and realise their children may be repeating the same mistakes they once made. September 9. On Netflix.
After a family scandal derails her promising rowing career, 16-year-old Teagan Tao moves to Easton Prep, only to discover there is no girls’ rowing team. Determined to get back on the water, she becomes the coxswain of the school’s dysfunctional boys’ crew. As she tries to unite the team, Teagan gets caught between captain Josh Regis and underdog Cam Dillinger. September 10. On Netflix.
Set against the world of carnatic music, the series follows Balu — the grandson and heir of revered musician Shastri. Torn between his family’s musical legacy and his own artistic identity, Balu must confront old rivalries, fractured relationships and buried secrets as he fights to preserve his family’s heritage while finding his own voice. Language: Telugu. Releasing in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on September 4. On Prime Video.
The Grand Tour enters a new era with presenters Francis Bourgeois, James Engelsman and Thomas Holland taking the wheel. The new trio travels across the globe, tackling unusual challenges, testing extraordinary cars and exploring different aspects of car culture. From the deserts of Angola to Malaysia and California, the six-part season combines adventure, humour and plenty of automotive chaos. September 4. On Prime Video.