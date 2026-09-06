From Sabrina Carpenter for The Muppet Show to David Attenborough's documentary: The complete list of 78th Emmy winners

The Emmy Awards 2026 kicked off yesterday in Los Angeles. With over a 100 categories of awards and recognition lined up in Creative Arts, the awards will be held over 3 days- September 5, 6 and 14. In fact, the ceremony will be live telecast around the world on September 14 (or September 15 depending on time zones). The complete list of winners declared so far is mentioned below.
If you want to tune in to the televised version of the Awards from India, then catch it live from JioHotstar on September 15, 2026. The Red carpet begins at 4.30 am IST while the actual ceremony kicks off at 5.30 am IST. Due to growing demand, the Awards will be available for viewing even after the live broadcast is over. In the US it will be aired live on NBC and streamed on Peacock on September 14, 2026.
Complete List of Emmy Awards winners so far
· Outstanding Host for a Game Show – Jimmy Kimmel
· Outstanding Game Show – Jeopardy!
· Outstanding Production design for a variety or reality series – The Traitors and The Black Banquet
· Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special – The Muppet Show
· Outstanding Music Coposition for a documentary / non-fiction or reality program – Tyler Strickland for Jogn Candy: I Like Me
· Outstanding Music direction – Miguel Gandelman for The Apple Music Superbowl KX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny
· Outstanding Choreography for variety of Reality Programming - The Apple Music Superbowl KX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny
· Outstanding Emerging Media Program – Uncanny Alley: A New Day
· Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program – Love on the Spectrum
· Outstanding Innovation in emerging Media Programming – Crafting Crimes
· Outstanding Cinematography for a non-fiction Program – Doug Anderson and Toby Strong for Ocean with David Attenborough
· Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program – The Traitors / Series Body of Work
· Outstanding Short Form nonfiction or reality series – Inside the Pitt
· Outstanding short form comedy, drama or variety series – Colbert before Air
· Outstanding commercial – I’m not Remarkable
· Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, nonfiction or reality program – RuPaul’s Drag Race / Rate-A-Queen Talent Show, Part 2
· Outstanding Makeup for a variety, non-fiction or reality program – Saturday Night Live / Bad Bunny
· Outstanding Costumes for a variety, non-fiction or reality program – The Marked Singer / Premiere Part 1
· Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special – The Muppet Show
· Outstanding Writing for a variety series – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
· Outstanding Writing for a non-fiction program - The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Give The Man A Prize
· Outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special - The Apple Music Superbowl KX Halftime Show
· Outstanding Sound Mixing for a reality Program - Welcome To Wrexham
· Outstanding sound mixing for a nonfiction program – Billy Joel: And So it goes
· Outstanding sound editing for a nonfiction or reality program - Ocean with David Attenborough
· Outstanding Picture editing for variety programming - The Muppet Show
· Outstanding Picture editing for variety programming (segment) – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
· Outstanding Picture editing for a nonfiction program – Sean Combs: the Reckoning Blink Again
· Outstanding performer in a short form comedy or drama series – The Daily Show
· Outstanding picture editing for an unstructured reality program – Love on the Spectrum, Episode 4
· Outstanding picture editing for a structured reality of competition program – The Traitors/ the Death Conga
· Outstanding documentary or nonfiction Special – My mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
· Outstanding Documentary or nonfiction series – Mr. Scorsese
· Outstanding Hosted nonfiction series or special – Tucci in Italy
· Outstanding directing for a documentary/ nonfiction program - My mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
· Outstanding Directing for a reality program – Ben Archard
· Exceptional Merit in Documentary filmmaking – The Librarians
· Outstanding narrator – Octavia Spencer
· Outstanding Host for a reality or reality competition program – Alan Cumming
· Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program – Love on the Spectrum
· Outstanding structured reality program – Antiques Roadshow
· Otustanding Lighting design / Lighting direction for a special - The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
· Outstanding Lighting design / light direction for a series – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
· Outstanding Technical direction and camerawork for a series – The Late show with Stephen Colbert
· Outstanding Technical direction and camerawork for a special - The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
· Outstanding directing for a variety series- Yvonne de Mare – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
· Outstanding Directing for a variety special – Hamish Hamilton for The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
· Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) – The Muppet Show
· Outstanding Variety Special (Live) - The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny