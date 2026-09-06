From Sabrina Carpenter for The Muppet Show to David Attenborough's documentary: The complete list of 78th Emmy winners

The Emmy Awards 2026 kicked off yesterday in Los Angeles. With over a 100 categories of awards and recognition lined up in Creative Arts, the awards will be held over 3 days- September 5, 6 and 14. In fact, the ceremony will be live telecast around the world on September 14 (or September 15 depending on time zones). The complete list of winners declared so far is mentioned below.

Where to watch the Emmy Awards from India?

If you want to tune in to the televised version of the Awards from India, then catch it live from JioHotstar on September 15, 2026. The Red carpet begins at 4.30 am IST while the actual ceremony kicks off at 5.30 am IST. Due to growing demand, the Awards will be available for viewing even after the live broadcast is over. In the US it will be aired live on NBC and streamed on Peacock on September 14, 2026.