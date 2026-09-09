OTT

Ananya Panday, Damien Hardung, Lili Reinhart and more: Inside Prime Video’s Obsessed Retreat Class of ’26

The Bavarian Alps played host to a dazzling two-day showcase of international young adult originals, promising to ignite global fandoms
Ananya Panday, Damien Hardung, Lili Reinhart and more: Inside Prime Video’s Obsessed Retreat Class of ’26
Ananya Panday among other participants of Obsessed Retreat Class of ’26
Updated on
2 min read

Prime Video recently gathered stars from its global young adult slate for the Obsessed Retreat: Class of '26, a spectacular two-day showcase held on September 7 and 8. Nestled in the Bavarian Alps, the event spotlighted an expanded lineup of non-English-language international originals from Spain, France, Germany, Italy and India.

Prime Video’s Obsessed Retreat unveils new YA slate

Styled after the campus settings featured in many beloved YA titles, the retreat featured panel discussions, screenings and captivating author readings. Among the attendees was Call Me Bae star Ananya Panday, pictured alongside Maxton Hall — The World Between Us actor Damian Hardung and The Love Hypothesis star Lili Reinhart.

Prime Video’s Obsessed Retreat unveils new YA slate
A screenshot from Ananya Panday’s IG Story

During the showcase, Ananya spoke passionately about her character in the hit Indian series, returning soon for a second season. “She's just a girl who's defined by her labels, who's very lost... and she kind of wants to step out of all of that and create something for herself,” she revealed.

The gathering also served as a launchpad for major announcements. Damian returned with co-star Harriet Herbig-Matten to promote the third season of Maxton Hall, arriving on December 9. Meanwhile, Lili appeared for The Love Hypothesis, premiering on September 23.

Nicole Clemens, Amazon MGM Studios' VP and head of international originals, framed the slate as their biggest commitment yet to young adult programming. “What excites me most about this next wave is that it's being led by non-English language international originals,” Nicole explained.

Fans also enjoyed first-look reveals for Boys of Tommen, Love Me Love Me 2 and the thrilling conclusion to Mercedes Ron's trilogy, Our Fault: London. Building on earlier gatherings, this push proves that YA stories can transcend language barriers to create global obsessions.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Ananya Panday
Amazon Prime Video 

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com