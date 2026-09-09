Ananya Panday, Damien Hardung, Lili Reinhart and more: Inside Prime Video’s Obsessed Retreat Class of ’26

Prime Video recently gathered stars from its global young adult slate for the Obsessed Retreat: Class of '26, a spectacular two-day showcase held on September 7 and 8. Nestled in the Bavarian Alps, the event spotlighted an expanded lineup of non-English-language international originals from Spain, France, Germany, Italy and India.

Prime Video’s Obsessed Retreat unveils new YA slate

Styled after the campus settings featured in many beloved YA titles, the retreat featured panel discussions, screenings and captivating author readings. Among the attendees was Call Me Bae star Ananya Panday, pictured alongside Maxton Hall — The World Between Us actor Damian Hardung and The Love Hypothesis star Lili Reinhart.