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Everything to know about Widow’s Bay season two after Matthew Rhys made Emmy history

The hit comedy horror series has broken records with 14 Emmy wins as the cast teases a lengthy wait for the highly anticipated second season
Widow’s Bay season 2: Filming updates and Emmy history
Matthew Rhys
Updated on
2 min read

Apple TV’s comedy horror series Widow’s Bay has officially made television history. Sweeping the Primetime Emmys, the acclaimed show secured 14 awards to set a new record for the most wins by a single season of a comedy series.

Widow’s Bay season 2: Filming updates and Emmy history

The massive haul included Best Comedy alongside top acting honours for stars Matthew Rhys, Stephen Root and Kate O’Flynn. Matthew himself made extraordinary Emmy history, becoming the first male actor to win two lead acting categories in the same year, taking home trophies for both Widow's Bay and The Beast in Me. Having previously won for The Americans, Matthew is now the first performer to win lead acting Emmys across drama, comedy and limited series categories.

Created by Katie Dippold, the offbeat series follows Mayor Tom Loftis as he attempts to revive a quaint New England island town burdened by a centuries-old curse. The recent Monday night sweep firmly cemented the programme as a formidable creative force.

Widow’s Bay poster
Widow’s Bay poster

Unprecedented Emmy success and future filming plans

While fans celebrate the monumental victory, attention has quickly turned to the show’s highly anticipated return. Kate recently shared that production for the second season is hopefully set to begin around March 2027. If the upcoming timeline mirrors the first season, audiences might be waiting until early 2028 to return to the eerie island.

Showrunner Katie confirmed the creative process is underway. "The writers’ room just started this week, and it’s a great room," she shared during a recent panel appearance. "Then we’re going to be writing for the next 20 weeks."

Despite the progress, the cast remains in the dark about upcoming plotlines. Matthew revealed that the writing team is in the early brainstorming phases. "We met up with the writers about four days ago—and we ran at them shouting, 'Tell us about us!' And they said, 'We don't know. We genuinely don't know,'" he joked. He noted that they are in their "blue sky period" and admitted he is usually the last to find out about story developments because he has "a kind of a loudmouth."

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Widow’s Bay season 2: Filming updates and Emmy history
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