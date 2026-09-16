Everything to know about Widow’s Bay season two after Matthew Rhys made Emmy history

Unprecedented Emmy success and future filming plans

While fans celebrate the monumental victory, attention has quickly turned to the show’s highly anticipated return. Kate recently shared that production for the second season is hopefully set to begin around March 2027. If the upcoming timeline mirrors the first season, audiences might be waiting until early 2028 to return to the eerie island.

Showrunner Katie confirmed the creative process is underway. "The writers’ room just started this week, and it’s a great room," she shared during a recent panel appearance. "Then we’re going to be writing for the next 20 weeks."

Despite the progress, the cast remains in the dark about upcoming plotlines. Matthew revealed that the writing team is in the early brainstorming phases. "We met up with the writers about four days ago—and we ran at them shouting, 'Tell us about us!' And they said, 'We don't know. We genuinely don't know,'" he joked. He noted that they are in their "blue sky period" and admitted he is usually the last to find out about story developments because he has "a kind of a loudmouth."