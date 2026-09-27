Dominic West and Sienna Miller's new divorce drama War: How and when to stream in India

This isn't West's first brush with on-screen divorces. He previously played Prince Charles navigating his split from Princess Diana in the final seasons of The Crown. Miller, known for roles in Anatomy of a Scandal and American Sniper, steps into the role of a glamorous film star whose personal life is dragged through a very public courtroom battle.

War has already been renewed for a second season, which is currently in production and will follow a separate cast, including Marisa Tomei, Kelly Macdonald, and David Harewood, through an explosive defamation case.

Streaming details for India:

Indian audiences can catch War starting October 3, exclusively on JioHotstar via its HBO Max hub, the platform that houses HBO premium shows in India, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Succession, and House of the Dragon. Viewers will need an HBO Max add-on subscription (available on top of a JioHotstar plan) to access the series.