Dominic West and Sienna Miller's new divorce drama War: How and when to stream in India

Dominic West and Sienna Miller are leading the cast in War, a new legal thriller billed as chronicling "the biggest divorce trial in British legal history." Created by George Kay, the writer behind Lupin and Hijack, the eight-episode series is a joint production between HBO and Sky, made by New Pictures and Kay's own Observatory Pictures.
The story centres on tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson (West) and his estranged wife, international film star Carla Duval (Miller), whose messy split turns into a full-blown legal war between two of London's most prestigious law firms, Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne. As the firms battle for the upper hand, ambitious young lawyer Johnny Warren, played by Archie Renaux, gets pulled into a cutthroat world.
The supporting cast includes Phoebe Fox, James McArdle, Nina Sosanya, Pip Torrens, Celia Imrie, and Nick Mohammed, among others. Ben Taylor, known for Sex Education, directs the series.
This isn't West's first brush with on-screen divorces. He previously played Prince Charles navigating his split from Princess Diana in the final seasons of The Crown. Miller, known for roles in Anatomy of a Scandal and American Sniper, steps into the role of a glamorous film star whose personal life is dragged through a very public courtroom battle.
War has already been renewed for a second season, which is currently in production and will follow a separate cast, including Marisa Tomei, Kelly Macdonald, and David Harewood, through an explosive defamation case.
Streaming details for India:
Indian audiences can catch War starting October 3, exclusively on JioHotstar via its HBO Max hub, the platform that houses HBO premium shows in India, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Succession, and House of the Dragon. Viewers will need an HBO Max add-on subscription (available on top of a JioHotstar plan) to access the series.
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