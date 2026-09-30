10 celebrities fans would love to watch on the next season on Lock Upp

The next season of Lock Upp has already been announced by Netflix, and Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will once again be making appearances as the jailers. Although the names of the new inmates have not been revealed yet, these ten individuals can certainly make for a change in the show.
Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, became widely known for his interactions with Bollywood stars and star kids. Orry has been connected to several Bollywood star kids, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Nysa Devgan. Having participated in both Bigg Boss 17 and Koffee With Karan Season 8, he also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
Uorfi Javed has started her career as an actress in television serials like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, Daayan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Later, she has appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 1, Splitsvilla X4, Playground and The Traitors India, where she has won. In addition to that, she has also appeared in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Uorfi has said that earlier she got a Lock Upp offer, but she could not take it because of a schedule conflict.
Rakhi Sawant is an actor who has starred in films, danced in many dance programs, and even featured in reality shows. She has been in films like Joru Ka Ghulam, Masti and Main Hoon Na, whereas Mohabbat Hai Mirchi proved to be her turning point. She was also seen in reality shows including Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, Rakhi Ka Insaaf, Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15.
Abhishek Malhan, aka, Fukra Insaan, began his journey as a YouTube creator in 2019. His content includes challenges, entertaining stuff, games, lifestyle content, music, and collaborations. He also has a talented brother named Nischay Malhan, who is also a YouTube creator. Abhishek emerged as the first runner-up of the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 and then moved on to reality entertainment, along with his music journey.
Elvish Yadav is an Internet personality who has grown through YouTube comedy, commentaries, vlogs, and social observations after he started his journey on the internet around 2016. He made his debut as a wildcard in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and became the first wildcard winner of the show. He then became the gang leader of Roadies and was part of Laughter Chefs 2 and 3. His gangmate Kushal Tanwar won Roadies XX.
Rhea Chakraborty’s career began with MTV India when she emerged as the first runner-up at TVS Scooty Teen Diva in 2009. This was followed by her joining MTV as one of their VJs. Some of her shows included Pepsi MTV Wassup, TicTac College Beat, and MTV Gone in 60 Seconds. Her filmography includes Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable, Bank Chor, Jalebi, and Chehre.
She is an art collector, philanthropist, and entrepreneur from Delhi. She is known for being linked to Shalini Passi Art Foundation, My Art Shalini, and MASH and for having contributed to the art world of India. Her mainstream entry has been through the series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3 on Netflix, where her fashion sense, art collection, and personality were noticed. Her book The Art of Being Fabulous was published in January 2026.
He is a YouTuber whose actual name has been recorded as Sandeep Singh rather than the playback singer. Armaan Malik gained fame from Malik Vlogs by chronicling his family’s life along with Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. In 2024, he appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 3 along with the two ladies, and his unique family life made its way onto mainstream television.
Samarth Jurel relocated to Mumbai to take up his career in acting and made his television debut with cameos in the TV shows Anupamaa and Naagin 6. He made a major appearance in the show Udaariyaan, in which he starred as Nikhil Kapoor, got acquainted with Isha Malviya and went on to feature in Maitree as Harsh. He entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard amid the Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar relationship storyline. He later appeared in Laughter Chefs Seasons 2 and 3.
Nia started her career with Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha and then found success with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. Television shows that followed afterwards were Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4, and Suhaagan Chudail. Reality show appearances of Nia include Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Laughter Chefs. Splitsvilla X6 is another reality show where Nia teamed up with Uorfi Javed as Mischievous Maker.