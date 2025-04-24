Thai Film Festival brings iconic horror to Kolkata – for free!

Cinépolis at Acropolis Mall is all set to host a chillingly unforgettable event as the Thai Film Festival in Kolkata 2025 makes its debut on Friday, 25 April, from 6:30 in the evening.

Known for its supernatural storytelling and eerie visual brilliance, the festival will showcase some of Thailand’s most iconic horror films. The premiere will be attended by distinguished guests from the consular corps, Indian film industry professionals, and cultural enthusiasts alike.

What makes this edition of the Thai film festival unmissable?

The opening night promises a spine-tingling experience with the screening of Brave Rebel Army, widely celebrated for its suspenseful atmosphere, powerful narrative, and haunting twist ending.

Apart from the cinematic thrills, the Thai Film Festival has something special in store for horror buffs. The following day, Saturday, 26 April, brings three free public screenings at the same venue, giving audiences a rare opportunity to explore the very best of Thai supernatural cinema absolutely free.

So if you love your cinema dark, mysterious, and full of surprises, mark your calendars. The Thai Film Festival in Kolkata 2025 is set to be a free horror film feast no genre-lover should miss!

Public Screenings Schedule

Where: Cinépolis, Acropolis Mall, Kolkata

When: Saturday, 26 April 2025

Tickets: Free and open to all