Pilitaxi’s 70th chapter returns to Hyderabad, showcasing India’s new wave of handcrafted luxury

As the festive season approaches, Pilitaxi returns to Hyderabad with a thoughtful edit of handcrafted luxury, bringing together artisans and designers who are giving India’s rich craft traditions a contemporary voice.

For Bijaya Dutta, founder and curator of Pilitaxi, handcrafted luxury is increasingly about meaning rather than price. “Handcrafted luxury is no longer defined only by exclusivity or a high price point. It is about time, skill, thoughtfulness and individuality,” she explains. “In a world of mass production and fast consumption, there is something deeply luxurious about owning something that has been made slowly and carries knowledge and story of the person behind it.”

Pilitaxi’s 70th chapter in Hyderabad spotlights India’s handcrafted luxury, where time, skill and story redefine exclusivity for a new generation of design-conscious shoppers

Hyderabad, she adds, has a growing audience that appreciates craftsmanship while remaining open to contemporary design. “The idea is not simply to create a shopping experience, but a space for discovery,” Bijaya shares. After six years and 69 chapters, she has seen audiences become more curious about provenance and process. “Craft is finding newer audiences, contemporary design is becoming more confident and customers are becoming increasingly open to discovering stories, processes and brands beyond what is already familiar to them.”

Among the brands featured is Cananor Guild, founded by Vandhana Sunil and Manjul Jayakumar, whose family textile legacy dates back to 1939. Drawing from Kannur’s weaving heritage, the brand creates contemporary textiles while working closely with local artisans and weaving communities. “Rather than preserving tradition as something that belongs only to the past, we wanted to show how beautiful these techniques and textiles can be when interpreted through a modern design lens,” they explain. Their take on the Kerala thorthu reflects this approach. “These textiles shouldn’t remain something we only associate with the past. They should continue to be part of everyday life, just in new ways,” they add.