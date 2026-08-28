Bangalore

What’s up Bengaluru: Events between August 28 to September 3

From theatre and classical dance to retro tributes, live gigs, cycling and wellness, Bengaluru lines up a vibrant mix of performances, pop-ups and community events through the week
The Tapi Project performs in Bengaluru this weekend
The Tapi Project performs in Bengaluru this weekend
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3 min read

From theatre and classical dance to live music, cycling and wellness, Bengaluru has a packed cultural calendar this weekend. Whether you’re looking to soak in nostalgic tunes, discover contemporary sounds or move to a different rhythm, there’s plenty to explore across the city.

Autobiography by Lillete Dubey
Autobiography by Lillete Dubey

Staged stories

Written by Mahesh Elkunchwar; and produced and directed by Lillete Dubey, Autobiography is an upcoming play that explores different versions of truth, memory and complex relationships. The plot centres on an old, renowned writer Anantrao — who tries to document his life, only for his carefully crafted history to be challenged by the women who lived it. INR 500. August 29, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.

Manasa Rao
Manasa Rao

Twinkling toes

The stage is all set for Manasa Rao’s rangapravesham. Formally trained in bharatanatiyam under Rakshitha Prasad, she is also a carnatic vocalist and self-taught flautist and keyboard player. Witness a culmination of intricate nuances of footwork, mudras, jathis, abhinaya and emotional acumen. Entry free. August 28, 5.30 pm onwards. At Bengaluru Gayana Samaja, Basavanagudi.

Kishore Kumar Tribute Night
Kishore Kumar Tribute Night

Retro rhythms

Travel back into time with a special Kishore Kumar Tribute Night this weekend. Hosted by Alive India — sing along to some of the legend’s iconic and timeless masterpieces performed by bands like Aurko and Alive India Rockstars. Sync into an unforgettable evening of nostalgic and serenading music with family and friends. INR 249. August 29, 6.30 pm onwards. At The Bay at Ecoworld, Bellandur.

Pedal for the Planet 2026
Pedal for the Planet 2026

Green gears

Bengaluru’s cycling community returns for Pedal for the Planet 2026. The 11th edition of this cyclothon brings together cyclists across age groups to champion a greener, more sustainable future. With races spanning categories for Pro-Elite and amateur cyclists, along with exciting prize money and lucky draws, participants can gear up to take to the tracks with purpose. INR 300 onwards. August 30, 6 am onwards. At Embassy Manyata Business Park, Nagavara.

Usha Uthup
Usha Uthup

Pop prosody

Indian Craft Brewery presents a special live performance by Usha Uthup — India’s beloved Queen of Pop. Known for her unique voice and electrifying stage presence that has transcended generations, languages and varied musical styles. Groove to her iconic Bollywood classics, pop anthems and evergreen hits and ring in a captivating and splendid evening. INR 1,599 onwards. August 29, 8 pm onwards. At Nagavara.

The Tapi Project
The Tapi Project

Musical mosaic

Tap into genre-defying beats of folk and funk with The Tapi Project. Known for blending ancient traditions and contemporary music, this thriving musical band from Surat has performed at multiple music festivals, musical tours and singles like Mehsoos and Ud Jaayega. Immerse in a sonic, poetic and cultural experience. Entry free. August 29, 11.30 am to 1 pm. At BIC, Domlur.

The 067 Wellness Circuit
The 067 Wellness Circuit

Movement mantra

Essensai067 and Find Your Fit invite Bengaluru to The 067 Wellness Circuit — a morning of movement, mindfulness and community. The experience features a community run, Animal Flow, Mudgar Flow, wellness-led activities, interactive games and networking. INR 899. August 30, 8 am. At Essensai067, Whitefield.

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The Tapi Project performs in Bengaluru this weekend
Pilitaxi pop-up brings artisanal Indian labels to Bengaluru for a festive edit
Usha Uthup
Ranga Shankara
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Bengaluru events
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Cultural events
Weekend guide
The Tapi Project

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