What’s up Bengaluru: Events between October 16 and October 22

From immersive art experiences and photography exhibitions to live music, comedy shows and festive celebrations, Bengaluru has a packed cultural calendar this week. Whether you want to explore the city’s artistic heritage, catch your favourite musicians live or join the Navratri festivities, there is something for everyone to look forward to.
Navratri nights
Ring in this dance season with Disco Dandiya Night. Garba, dandiya and lively DJ music are set to bring everyone to the dance floor, with the festive décor adding to the atmosphere. It also promises exciting contests and prizes for the best dancer, best dressed and best entertainer. So, wear your best outfits and soak in the pure Navratri magic. INR 149 onwards. October 18, 5 pm onwards. At Nexus Koramangala Mall, Hosur Road.
Dasara dreams
Roopa: Kulasai Dasara — a black-and-white photography exhibition explores ritual, transformation, movement and embodiment through handcrafted fine art prints such as silver gelatin prints. These works by Karthik K Samprati capture Kulasai Dasara beyond a spectacle — exploring the transformation of the human form into the divine and Vijayadashami as the triumph of good over evil. Entry is free for the exhibition. RSVP ahead for the workshop. On till October 20, 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Thimmaiah Road.
Heritage harmonies
Sacred Pathways: Where Ragas Meet Songlines is a landmark four-city concert tour presented by the Australian Government in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Witness a unique jugalbandi between Australian didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton and renowned sitar maestro pandit Shubhendra Rao through their original compositions that weave together traditions that have shaped cultural identity, storytelling and spiritual connection for centuries. RSVP ahead. October 16, 6.30 pm onward. At NGMA, Palace Road.
Pop passion
Catch the indie pop-electronica duo Noor (Shivam Choraria) and Khan (Yusuf Khan) in the city this weekend as part of their Aarzu India Tour. Following the immense popularity and chart success of their viral hit track Aarzu — the tour aims to unite fans through an evening of love, nostalgia and music that resonates beyond borders. INR 999 onwards. October 17, 9 pm onwards. At The Golden Circle Brewery, Sarjapur Road.
Giggle game
Expect a dose of laughter and play as Anirban Dasgupta brings Cry Daddy to the city. This immersive comedy show merges comedy with his childhood dream of becoming a professional footballer, where the comedian pits himself against the audience in a showdown and conducts the set using scoreboards, yellow cards, halftime pep talks, trash-talking and shirt-swapping with audience members. INR 799 onwards. October 17, 7 pm onwards. At Samarthanam Auditorium, HSR Layout.
Rock reverie
Strange Brew — Bengaluru’s classic rock and blues live band — celebrates its tenth anniversary with One Night at bFLAT, a monthly event that celebrates bands and music genres that appeal to Bengaluru audiences. Rock out to a set covering bands like Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Guns ’n’ Roses and the Beatles, in collaboration with other rock and metal musicians like Bruce Lee Mani, Sylvester Pradeep and Tony Das. INR 499 onwards. October 17, 9 pm onwards. At The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.
South story
Gallery G presents Madras Moderns — a Dasara Deepavali special showcase that brings together works of nine pioneers of the Madras modernist movement — Achuthan Kudallur, Akkitham Narayanan, Alphonso Arul Doss, AP Santhanaraj, KM Adimoolam, KV Haridasan, M Senathipathi, M Sooriyamurthy and P Perumal. The exhibition brings together some of the most significant voices of South Indian modernism, celebrating the movement’s enduring legacy. Entry free. On till October 24. At Lavelle Road.
Canvas call
Signpost India — in association with Namma Metro — is set to launch Majestic Canvas, a 16,000 sq. ft. immersive digital art installation at Majestic Metro, Bengaluru. Titled Stone to Life — the experience will feature 8K Japanese projection technology, reimagining Karnataka’s mythical forms through contemporary art and storytelling. Entry free. October 16, 11.30 pm. At Kempegowda Road.