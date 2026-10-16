What’s up Bengaluru: Events between October 16 and October 22

Canvas call

Signpost India — in association with Namma Metro — is set to launch Majestic Canvas, a 16,000 sq. ft. immersive digital art installation at Majestic Metro, Bengaluru. Titled Stone to Life — the experience will feature 8K Japanese projection technology, reimagining Karnataka’s mythical forms through contemporary art and storytelling. Entry free. October 16, 11.30 pm. At Kempegowda Road.