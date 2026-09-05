Karigar Bazaar, ongoing in Bengaluru, puts India’s rare craft traditions on display

A

Aamir Khan: For us, authenticity begins with the artisan. A genuine craft bazaar cannot simply be a collection of products that look handmade. We look at who is making the product, where the craft comes from, whether the technique is genuinely practised by the artisan or community and whether the participant has a real connection with the craft tradition they represent. We do not want Karigar Bazaar to become another marketplace where factory-made or mass-produced products are presented as handicrafts. Our focus is on genuine handmade work, traditional knowledge and direct artisan representation. Our organisation believes that the artisan should be visible and accessible to the customer. The idea is not only to sell a product but to allow the buyer to understand who made it, how it was made and what tradition stands behind it.